Picture Chicago: 17 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Mayor Brandon Johnson made his pick for the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, the Bears beat the Titans in their preseason opener at Soldier Field, and thousands flocked to the South Side for the Bud Billiken Parade.
Based on a real-life wrongful conviction case, the made-in-Chicago movie is turning 75 and will play at the Music Box Theatre’s Noir City festival.
Eberflus didn’t need directions to the Bears’ joint practices this week.
With Justin Fields not playing and other starters unlikely to play, Bears reserves will get an opportunity to prove themselves — with back-up quarterback PJ Walker and offensive linemen who could end up in key roles at the top of the list.
Aunque es genial ver a un latino ser el centro del escenario, esta es una historia de origen con efectos visuales decepcionantes.
But without a consistent push from Mayor Brandon Johnson, even the best-laid plans won’t go far in remaking Chicago’s iconic “great street.”