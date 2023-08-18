The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Members of Bringing Out Talent dance during the annual Bud Billiken Parade along South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville, Saturday, Aug. 12.

Members of Bringing Out Talent dance during the annual Bud Billiken Parade along South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville, Saturday, Aug. 12.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: 17 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Mayor Brandon Johnson made his pick for the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, the Bears beat the Titans in their preseason opener at Soldier Field, and thousands flocked to the South Side for the Bud Billiken Parade.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A person jumps into Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor during Friday Morning Swim Club, Friday, Aug. 4.

A person jumps into Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor during Friday Morning Swim Club, Friday, Aug. 4.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fight Falcons with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron practice their routine for the 2023 Chicago Air & Water Show, Thursday, Aug. 17.

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fight Falcons with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron practice their routine for the 2023 Chicago Air & Water Show, Thursday, Aug. 17.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

U.S. Army Golden Knights Staff Sgt. Marcus Dennison leans out the open jump door while flying over Chicago during rehearsal for the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show, Friday, Aug. 18.

U.S. Army Golden Knights Staff Sgt. Marcus Dennison leans out the open jump door while flying over Chicago during rehearsal for the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show, Friday, Aug. 18.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Horaisabel Gonzalez and Aaron Regnault, 4, from Venezuela, dance during a back-to-school event hosted by Chicago Public Schools' Family and Community Engagement (FACE) department, which had giveaways and programs for CPS students, outside Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park, Friday, Aug. 11.

Horaisabel Gonzalez and Aaron Regnault, 4, from Venezuela, dance during a back-to-school event hosted by Chicago Public Schools’ Family and Community Engagement (FACE) department, which had giveaways and programs for CPS students, outside Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park, Friday, Aug. 11.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Visitors dance in the "WNDR Light Floor" exhibit during the launch of "The Acid Rap Experience," celebrating the 10th anniversary of Chance the Rapper's album, at the WNDR Museum in the West Loop, Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Visitors dance in the “WNDR Light Floor” exhibit during the launch of “The Acid Rap Experience,” celebrating the 10th anniversary of Chance the Rapper’s album, at the WNDR Museum in the West Loop, Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chance the Rapper mingles with supporters at the WNDR Museum during the launch of "The Acid Rap Experience," celebrating the album's 10th anniversary, at the West Loop museum, Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Chance the Rapper mingles with supporters at the WNDR Museum during the launch of “The Acid Rap Experience,” celebrating the album’s 10th anniversary, at the West Loop museum, Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Children receive backpacks for school at the Institute for Non-Violence West Garfield Park Backpack giveaway, Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Children receive backpacks for school at the Institute for Non-Violence West Garfield Park Backpack giveaway, Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago police officials investigate after a man was critically wounded in a struggle over a weapon with an officer in the 11100 block of South Racine Avenue in Morgan Park, Friday, Aug. 11.

Chicago police officials investigate after a man was critically wounded in a struggle over a weapon with an officer in the 11100 block of South Racine Avenue in Morgan Park, Friday, Aug. 11.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

P!NK performs during her Summer Carnival tour at Wrigley Field, Saturday, Aug. 12

P!NK performs during her Summer Carnival tour at Wrigley Field, Saturday, Aug. 12

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert #24 falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 12.

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 12.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Cynthia Cody, a Safe Passage worker with Black United Fund of Illinois who received an award, claps during a celebration for Safe Passage workers at Wintrust Arena in the South Loop, Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Cynthia Cody, a Safe Passage worker with Black United Fund of Illinois who received an award, claps during a celebration for Safe Passage workers at Wintrust Arena in the South Loop, Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

William James Gocken, 15, of Mantino, dresses as Goku from the TV show "Dragon Ball Z" at Fan Expo Chicago 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Friday, Aug. 11.

William James Gocken, 15, of Mantino, dresses as Goku from the TV show “Dragon Ball Z” at Fan Expo Chicago 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Friday, Aug. 11.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The Leon family and the Castro Family, asylum-seekers from Venezuela, huddle together inside a tent at Loyola Park as rain moves through the Chicago area, Monday, Aug. 14. Both families were kicked out of a Rogers Park motel contracted to house migrants for missing curfew by 7 minutes.

The Leon family and the Castro Family, asylum-seekers from Venezuela, huddle together inside a tent at Loyola Park as rain moves through the Chicago area, Monday, Aug. 14. Both families were kicked out of a Rogers Park motel contracted to house migrants for missing curfew by 7 minutes.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

FOX 32 sports anchor Corey McPherrin walks through the studio during his last week on the job before retiring after four-plus decades in broadcast news, Wednesday, Aug. 16.

FOX 32 sports anchor Corey McPherrin walks through the studio during his last week on the job before retiring after four-plus decades in broadcast news, Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson looks on as Chief Larry Snelling speaks during a news conference at City Hall to announce Johnson chose Snelling as the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, Monday, Aug. 14.

Mayor Brandon Johnson looks on as Chief Larry Snelling speaks during a news conference at City Hall to announce Johnson chose Snelling as the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, Monday, Aug. 14.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sam Smith performs at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Sam Smith performs at the United Center, Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

