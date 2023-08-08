The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Armed robbery crew hits five times in Wicker Park, Logan Square, East Village

In each robbery, three men stepped out of a silver car and confronted people riding bikes and walking and stole their belongings before fleeing. Some suffered minor injuries, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Five people, including three riding bicycles, were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart early Tuesday in the East Village, Logan Square and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

The first robbery occurred after 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park, police said. Three armed robbers stepped out of a silver car and confronted a 53-year-old man who was walking on a sidewalk, demanding his cell phone and wallet at gunpoint before fleeing, according to Chicago police.

Thirty minutes later, in the 2000 block of West Superior Street, the same three armed robbers in the silver car cut off a 30-year-old woman riding a bike and robbed her of her cell phone and bag, police said. The woman suffered a minor injury, police said.

At least three more similar robberies occurred nearby just minutes apart, police said.

  • About 1 a.m. a 36-year-old man was robbed while walking in the 1900 block of West Chicago Avenue.
  • About 1:50 a.m. a 32-year-old man riding a bike was forced off the street and robbed of his backpack and cell phone in the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue. He suffered a minor injury.
  • About 2 a.m. a 30-year-old man riding a bike was robbed and injured in the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
merlin_115090432.jpg
Opening statements could begin Tuesday in trial of Michael Madigan’s ex-chief of staff
One potential juror apparently wrote on a court questionnaire that she hoped Madigan “and all his friends go to jail.” She was soon dismissed from the panel.
By Jon Seidel
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m a mom worried about my husband’s motorcycle interest
Fearing for his safety, she tells him about her anxiety but feels bad about discouraging his hobby.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Sirloin tips and garlic make for a simple and delicious Asian beef salad.
Recipes
Menu planner: Treat the family with Asian beef salad
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
omitb_301_ph_00807r_3k.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Only Murders in the Building’: Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd add to the comic muscle in Season 3
Expanded ensemble on the Hulu mystery series keeps the inspired humor and nifty plot twists coming.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, August 8, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 