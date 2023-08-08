Armed robbery crew hits five times in Wicker Park, Logan Square, East Village

Five people, including three riding bicycles, were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart early Tuesday in the East Village, Logan Square and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

The first robbery occurred after 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park, police said. Three armed robbers stepped out of a silver car and confronted a 53-year-old man who was walking on a sidewalk, demanding his cell phone and wallet at gunpoint before fleeing, according to Chicago police.

Thirty minutes later, in the 2000 block of West Superior Street, the same three armed robbers in the silver car cut off a 30-year-old woman riding a bike and robbed her of her cell phone and bag, police said. The woman suffered a minor injury, police said.

At least three more similar robberies occurred nearby just minutes apart, police said.



About 1 a.m. a 36-year-old man was robbed while walking in the 1900 block of West Chicago Avenue.

About 1:50 a.m. a 32-year-old man riding a bike was forced off the street and robbed of his backpack and cell phone in the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue. He suffered a minor injury.

About 2 a.m. a 30-year-old man riding a bike was robbed and injured in the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue.

No one was in custody.