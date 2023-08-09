Things to Do in Chicago Aug. 10-16: The Mix

Family Fun
- Chicago poet and Grammy winner J. Ivy is the grand marshal of the 94th Bud Billiken Parade, the annual event that kicks off the back-to-school season. The parade, a procession of bands and floats, commemorates the past and celebrates the future. Kicks off at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 at 39th and Martin Luther King Drive then heading south through Washington Park and concluding at Garfield Boulevard. Visit budbillikenparade.org.
- Sloomoo Institute, Chicago’s immersive experience centered around SLIME, mental health and contemporary art, is hosting an all-day, back-to-school party on Aug. 12. Kids can unleash their inner artist at Elmer’s craft corner, take a dip in Lake Sloomoo, create a custom slime, tour the slime kitchen and more. From 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Sloomoo, 820 N. Orleans. Tickets: $39. Visit sloomooinstitute.com.
- Prepare to be amazed at Gazillion Bubbles, a show that combines mind-blowing bubble artistry, the wonders of soapy science and interactive fun for the entire family. At 5 p.m. Aug. 12 ($35-$69) at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main, St. Charles. Visit arcadalive.com.
Theater
- Hell in a Handbag Productions presents “Murder, ReWrote,” Ed Rutherford and George Howe’s musical parody of a certain well-known television show, which follows Bessica Feltcher (Brian Gebhardt), a widowed Maine writer of mystery novels who becomes embroiled in murder and mayhem when she and her nephew (Grant Drager) visit a faded movie star’s mansion. Andrew Milliken directs. From Aug. 10-Sept. 16 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $26-$56. Visit handbagproductions.org.
- Steep Theatre stages the U.S. premiere of British playwright Ella Hickson’s “The Writer,” a drama about a playwright who wants to create a new story for a new world but artistic integrity clashes with commercial pressure. Georgette Verdin directs. From Aug. 11-Sept. 16 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway. Tickets: $10-$30. Visit steeptheatre.com.
- Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert features music from “MJ,” “Hamilton,” “A Wonderful World,” “The Wiz,” “BOOP! The Musical,” “Company,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and more. At 6:15 p.m. Aug. 14 at Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Admission is free. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- “The Producers,” Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy, is based on Brooks’ classic film about putting on the worst musical ever. The Music Theater Works’ production stars Thomas M. Shea as Max Bialystock and David Geinosky as Leo Bloom; L. Walter Stearns directs. From Aug. 10-20 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $39-$106; musictheaterworks.com.
- TimeLine South Ensemble, the teen theater project at TimeLine Theatre, performs a new work created over the summer with the guidance of Chicago theater artists. At 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. Admission is free. Visit timelinetheatre.com.
- Hasan Padamsee’s “Quantum Lovers: The Musical” tells the story of the passionate but troubled romance between young scientists Albert Einstein (Carson Carter) and Mileva Maric (Mikaela May). Padamsee directs the SciFun Productions’ staging. At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-12 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $25. Visit scifun-productions.yapsody.com/.
- Christian Pitsch and Conner Stumm’s “The Batman Show” travels to dark and humorous corners of Gotham City as the dynamic duo encounters sinister twist and turns. Danny Leonard and Sam MacNerland co-direct. From Aug. 12-Sept. 9 at The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont. Tickets: $20. Visit theannoyance.com.
- American Blues Theater presents the Blue Ink Festival featuring new plays: Kristoffer Diaz’s “Things with Friends,” Audrey Cefaly’s “Trouble (at the Vista View Mobile Home Estates),” Victor Lesniewski’s “Cold Spring” and Gloria Majule’s “Uhuru.” From Aug. 12-13 at 4809 N. Ravenswood, Suite 221. Tickets: $20 per day, $25 festival pass. Visit americanbluestheater.com.
Dance
- DanceAfrica Chicago offers performances by Muntu Dance Theatre, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Najwa Dance Corps and Afriky Lolo. At 11 a.m. (family matinee, $15) and 7:30 p.m. ($25-$125) Aug. 12 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. A dance conference begins at 11 a.m. with professional instructors in several styles of African dance ($15-$175). For more information, visit muntu.com.
- Latin jazz ensemble James Sanders & Conjunto and Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre team up for “Stories from the West,” a project that draws inspiration from the stories of Latino Chicago to produce original music and dance. At 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, 4046 W. Armitage. Tickets: free, donations appreciated. Visit segundoruizbelvis.org.
Music
- Get the party started at P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour, a show filled with monster hits and mind-blowing pyrotechnics. Also performing are special guests Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp. At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Wrigley Field (Clark and Addison). Tickets: $264+. Visit mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts.
- Sam Smith tours behind their fourth studio album “Gloria.” The Guardian says the show is “a tremendous statement on love, freedom, beauty, body positivity and beyond.” Jessie Reyez opens at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. $50+. Visit unitedcenter.com.
- John Legend showcases his piano skills in a solo performance featuring songs (including selections from his most recent album, “Legend”) and stories from his life and career. At 8 p.m. Aug. 13-14 at Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $62-$205. Visit ravinia.org.
- Latin Grammy winner Carin Leon tours behind his new album, “Colmillo de Leche,” a collection of songs that highlight regional Mexican music, which encompasses a variety of genres from rural Mexico and the Southwestern U.S. At 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim. Tickets: $129+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Country singer (and one of the new co-owners of the Charlotte Hornets) Eric Church will deliver an impressive range of hits from across his impressive songbook when he performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Cody Jinks opens. Tickets: $49+. Visit livenation.com.
- Celebrate hip-hop culture at The F.O.R.C.E Live Tour with headliner LL Cool J, plus The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Rakim, Common, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick. At 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $28+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- My House Music Festival is a two-day event featuring Armand Van Helden, Derrick Carter, Bad Boy Bill, Joeski, Marshall Jefferson, DJ Spen and more. Plus food, vendors and art installations. From 1-10 p.m. Aug. 12-13 in Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood. Tickets: $35+. Visit myhousemusicfest.com.
- Get happy with the music of the ‘60s and ‘70s at the Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. At 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Tickets: $59.50. Visit paramountaurora.com.
- Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon perform at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at The Forge Adventure Park & Ziplines, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Tickets: $40-$80. Visit forgeparks.com.
Festival Fun & More
- The fan and comic book convention Fan Expo Chicago is back with its always vast array of pop-culture icons including “Back to the Future” chats with Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson; autograph/photo op sessions with Michael J. Fox; a “National Lampoon’s Vacation” reunion with Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo and others, plus appearances by Susan Sarandon, Kiefer Sutherland, Mira Sorvino, Lou Diamond Phillips and many more available for meet and greets, autographs and photo ops. From Aug. 10-13 at Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets: $27+. Visit fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago/.
- Northalsted Market Days includes music on five stages (Betty Who, Shea Coulee, Drama, Pussy Riot, Cupcakke, Crystal Waters, etc.), more than 250 vendors, food and drink, dance exhibitions, drag performances and more. From 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Halsted from Belmont to Addison. Admission: $20 suggested donation. Visit northhalsted.com/main-events/.
- There’s music, food, vendors, children’s activities, a classic car and motorcycle show at Retro on Roscoe. From 5-10 p.m. Aug. 11, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 12-13 at 2000 W. Roscoe. Admission: $15 suggested donation. Visit starevents.com.
- Firefest is a family-friendly, hip-hop block party featuring headliner LaRussell plus graffiti artists, MC and dance battles, food, children’s activities and more. From noon-9 p.m. Aug. 12 at The Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago, 2111 S. Hamlin. Admission is free. Visit thefcac.org.
