The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Incoming top cop Snelling is right: ‘We can’t do this unless we do it together’

Chicagoans and the CPD must take a step forward and start working together to change the city for the better.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Incoming top cop Snelling is right: ‘We can’t do this unless we do it together’
Oswaldo Gomez, left, vice president with the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, shakes incoming Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling, before a CCPSA Town Hall at the Mexican Fine Arts Museum in Pilsen, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Oswaldo Gomez, left, vice president with the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, shakes the hand of Larry Snelling, the mayor’s pick for police superintendent, at the Mexican Fine Arts Museum in Pilsen, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s pick for Chicago police superintendent stressed last week that without synergy and trust between officers and the community, the city won’t accomplish its goal of curbing crime.

“I can’t help you if I don’t listen to you,” Larry Snelling told residents in Pilsen Thursday at his first public forum, organized by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

Likewise, officers patrolling the streets and the residents they see every day have to get to know one another, Snelling emphasized.

Those are sentiments Chicago needs to hear, as Snelling heads to his expected City Council approval to lead the Chicago Police Department. Everyone — including top CPD leaders, rank-and-file officers and everyone who lives in the city’s 77 neighborhoods — has to keep Snelling’s words in mind.

We are all in this together.

Editorial

Editorial

Many Chicagoans, especially Black and Brown residents, will not forget — and should not forget — the decades of police misconduct in this city, whether the deadly shootings of unarmed civilians, the Jon Burge era of police torture or the type of lesser complaints that result in officer suspensions.

Likewise, the men and women in uniform will not, and should not, forget the memories of their brothers and sisters who were killed in the line of duty.

Police and civilians will both have at least one eye on the rearview mirror. But both sides also have to be willing to take a step forward and look ahead if Chicago is to change for the better.

Snelling should, of course, be subject to hard questions and critiques, especially regarding how he plans to jumpstart the department’s compliance with the federal policing reform consent decree.

Snelling also said he wants to hold officers accountable. That could start with the case of Chicago Police Officer Joseph DeRosa, who remains on the job five years after he pleaded guilty to a felony for resisting and obstructing police at a Michigan casino. The Police Board, which decides disciplinary matters, has yet to schedule an evidentiary hearing on DeRosa’s case.

We’re hopeful the CPD will begin a real transformation under Snelling, starting with a productive dialog that rebuilds community confidence.

It won’t happen overnight. But if residents and officers lower their guards and give themselves a chance to stop viewing each other as the enemy, maybe Chicago will finally be headed down the right track — and everyone will be safer.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Ethics complaints involving city treasurer Conyears-Ervin demand a closer look
No, Mayor Johnson, tent cities won’t solve migrant crisis
Incoming top cop Larry Snelling should have the chance to pick his own leadership team
More PPP fraud, this time in Chicago Public Schools? Sadly, we’re not surprised
Time for Trump Organization to pay up for polluting Chicago River
Dying and disabled prisoners shouldn’t remain behind bars
The Latest
more_flashing_lights.jpeg
Crime
Man shot in the leg while walking in River North early Monday
The shooting happened about a block from the Medinah Temple, where Bally’s opened a temporary casino Saturday.
By Sun-Times staff
 
China is not engaging in “normal” trade practices, and that puts U.S. businesses and workers at a strong disadvantage as they attempt to compete.
Other Views
China’s unfair trade practices harm American companies, but we can level the playing field
We can counter China through tougher rules and enforcement, more investment and other strategies, write union leader Steve Kramer and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.
By Steve Kramer and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Duping me with lies is granddaughter’s idea of a funny joke
Grandma is unamused when the 14-year-old tells her an important revelation — about a family plan or an illness — to see if she’ll buy it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The city’s Board of Ethics began looking into allegations against City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, but then closed the case.
Editorials
Ethics complaints involving city treasurer Conyears-Ervin demand a closer look
The inspector general’s office, if it hasn’t done so yet, must take up the matter and conduct a deep dive into Melissa Conyears-Ervin’s activities as boss of the treasurer’s office.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A rendering of IBT Group’s proposal for 1769 W. Pershing Road, which includes a rooftop park.
Chicago Enterprise
Winner picked for Pershing Road project; plans would reinvent an industrial colossus
City planning officials have agreed to work with IBT Group on redeveloping properties that are part of the Central Manufacturing District.
By David Roeder
 