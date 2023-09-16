PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 2 in Douglass Park
Messages about Riot Fest needing to leave Douglass Park, echoing the “no parks for profit” refrain and telling festivalgoers to “go back 2 the burbs.”
Walking into Riot Fest Day 2 on Saturday afternoon, fence scrims along Ogden Avenue had been spray painted over with messages of dissent, and messages about Riot Fest needing to leave Douglass Park, echoing the “no parks for profit” refrain and telling festivalgoers to “go back 2 the burbs.”
Here’s a look at some of the sights at this year’s music festival, which continues through Sunday.
Everything about Riot Fest breathes “made in Chicago, by Chicagoans” — from the Goose Island Beer Company setting up their bar in a retired CTA train car to the vendor booths for Liar’s Club and Reggie’s.
“Whenever we play this city I always gives props, not only to Cubby Bear, not only to Naked Raygun, not only to my cousin Tracy who took me, but to the city of Chicago. Without you I don’t think I’d be doing this thing,” David Grohl told fans on Friday night.
