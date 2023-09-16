The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Music Riot Fest Entertainment and Culture

PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 2 in Douglass Park

Messages about Riot Fest needing to leave Douglass Park, echoing the “no parks for profit” refrain and telling festivalgoers to “go back 2 the burbs.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
RIOTFESTSAT_091723_13.JPG

Fans dance and cheer as Enola Gay performs on Day 2 Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Walking into Riot Fest Day 2 on Saturday afternoon, fence scrims along Ogden Avenue had been spray painted over with messages of dissent, and messages about Riot Fest needing to leave Douglass Park, echoing the “no parks for profit” refrain and telling festivalgoers to “go back 2 the burbs.”

Here’s a look at some of the sights at this year’s music festival, which continues through Sunday.

RIOTFESTSAT_091723_10.JPG

Attendees walk past graffiti on perimeter fences as they head to Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RIOTFESTSAT_091723_04.JPG

Music fans enjoy the sights and sounds of Riot Fest on Saturday afternoon in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

RIOTFESTSAT_091723_14.JPG

Enola Gay performs on day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fionn Reilly performs with Enola Gay at Riot Fest on Saturday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Juggalos arrive at Riot Fest on Saturday afternoon in advance of the late-night headlining set by Insane Clown Posse on Day 2 of the festival.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Anti-festival signs can be seen posted in the neighborhood as Day 2 of Riot Fest kicked off in Douglass Park on Saturday,&nbsp;

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

