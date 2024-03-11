The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times and WBEZ Newsrooms in Belmont-Cragin

Join us on March 28 for one-on-one conversations.

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
We Hear You Belmont-Cragin

Join members of both the WBEZ and Sun-Times newsrooms for one-on-one conversations about our reporting.

At this free event, you can ask us your questions, let us know what areas we can improve on, provide us with feedback or simply come to chat about what community issues matter most to you.

When: Thursday, March 28 from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. CT
Where: Parent University at Steinmetz University (3030 N. Mobile Ave.)
Admission: Free; RSVP encouraged

March 28 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. CT at Parent University at Steinmetz University
RSVP NOW

Note: The capacity for this event is limited and seats are first-come, first-served. RSVP now to secure your spot!

If you will require translation services, please reach out to WBEZ Engagement Producer Steven Arroyo at sarroyo@wbez.org.

Si necesita servicios de traducción, póngase en contacto con Steven Arroyo, productor de WBEZ, en sarroyo@wbez.org.

Learn more about Sun-Times community listening sessions here. And, express your interest in hosting or participating in future listening sessions here.

