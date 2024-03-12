Bears’ LB Jack Sanborn ready to get 2024 season started

Like any football-gene guy, Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn’s offseasons are short.

“When it’s all over, you definitely get away for a little while,” Sanborn said. “But especially when we’re getting close to when we all have to report [for the offseason program], you definitely get that itch sooner or later to get back out there wit the guys. You go from being with them every day, seven days a week to not seeing them for awhile. It’s definitely exciting times when it starts rolling up again.”

Sanborn was the guest of honor as the winner of the team’s Ed Block Courage Award on Tuesday — though perhaps upstaged at the luncheon at Manzo’s Banquets in Des Plaines by Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, the 101-year-old daughter of Bears founder George Halas and herself the guest of honor wherever she goes.

But Sanborn already is looking forward to the offseason program as part of a defense that has high hopes in 2024. The Bears return 10 of 12 starters (including nickelback Kyler Gordon) and led the NFL in scoring defense over the last eight games of the 2023 season.

“Expectations are high. Expectations should be high,” said Sanborn, a 2022 undrafted free agent who played in all 17 games last season, with 10 starts. “We want to be the best defense in the NFL or one of the best defenses in the NFL. And I think with the coaches and players we’ve got, we definitely have an opportunity to do that.”

Sanborn said his optimism is not just on defense, “but a a team” after the Bears went 7-6 in their final 13 games following an 0-4 start. But the defense is expected to lead the way, especially early.

“Any time you can have guys that understand what’s going on,” Sanborn said. “We had so many guys come in right at the beginning of last year. Not much continuity. But then to finally have it click and guys start plahing well — to have that gong into next year … it’s definitely exciting and I think everyone’s excited to get back after it and grow from where we left off.”