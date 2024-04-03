Horoscope for Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Moon Alert

After 4:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might encounter a powerful person, or perhaps a friend or a member of a group is super persuasive. Either way, you cannot ignore this person. Meanwhile, in another part of the forest, a hidden, passionate romance is taking place for some of you. (An interesting day.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your encounter with bosses, parents and authority figures might be overwhelming. You have strong feelings about certain issues, and so do they. In fact, you might be obsessed about something. Possibly, your involvement with a friend or a member of a group will soften things.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful not to get carried away by your beliefs about a particular issue. Although, of course, you embrace your beliefs, beware of being dogmatic and obsessed. Be open enough to see all sides of a question, especially when you are sympathetic to a particular person in authority.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today your idealism is aroused along with your appreciation of beauty. This will encourage strong feelings within you that could make you passionate about something. Be wise about how you use the influence over others that you have. Respect and influence are actually a responsibility.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way. In addition to which, you might also feel passionate about a personal relationship to the point that you are blinded to seeing anything else. (Romance can do this.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might have strong feelings about wanting to introduce improvements or reforms to your job or even your health. Your admiration for someone close to you (a spouse, partner or friend) might attract this person to help you do what you want to do.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A work-related romance is likely at this time. Because you have such passionate feelings, you might be blinded about seeing the right course of action. Because ex-partners and old friends are back on the scene, this might also confuse you. It's a tricky day!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a romantic day for lovers and people who are attracted to each other. You won't mind the glitches and errors that dog your steps at work. However, a female relative might have strong feelings about certain issues. Sometimes it's hard to get everyone on your side.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You often champion justice, especially for animals or the downtrodden, and when you do so, you can be eloquent and convincing! Today is one of those days. Close family ties might help you bring about the changes that you want to see happen. Meanwhile, past issues with kids as well as old flames are on the table.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful shopping today because you might be obsessed about buying something, which is not an ideal way to spend your money. However, feelings of sympathy and affection for someone or a particular area might overwhelm you today. Keep this in mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are passionate and emotional today. Be aware of this so that you can temper what you say with reason. Think twice before spending money on beautiful things or being generous to others because you don't want to do anything that you will later regret.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

People find you charming and charismatic today. Nevertheless, with Mars in your sign, you're also bold and confident. You are powerful because you will be able to persuade others because they admire you. Use this power wisely with compassion for others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Anthropologist, activist Jane Goodall (1934) shares your birthday. You are generous and outgoing with excellent communication skills. You like to be in the center of things. Challenges stir you to action. This is a year of service, especially to family. Therefore, take good care of yourself because you are a resource. Might this be time for a makeover?