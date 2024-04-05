The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 5, 2024

Pregnant woman shot at West Side gas station ‘in retalition for pending testimony’ in murder case: cops

Nearly 40 shell casings were recovered, most of which were from a rifle late Saturday at the GoLo gas station in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

By  Rosemary SobolEmmanuel Camarillo and Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Pregnant woman shot at West Side gas station ‘in retalition for pending testimony’ in murder case: cops
police-patch.jpg

The shooting late Saturday happened during the most violent weekend in 2024 so far as the 31-year-old “several months” pregnant woman and a 32-year-old man filled up at the GoLo gas station, 3731 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Sun-Times file photo

A pregnant woman who was shot over the weekend at a West Side gas station told detectives she was likely targeted because of her “pending testimony” in the murder case of her relative, Chicago police said.

The relative, 38-year-old Markineta C. Harrington, died June 30 from blunt force injuries to the head from an assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which ruled her death a homicide.

The shooting late Saturday happened during the most violent weekend in 2024 so far as the 31-year-old “several months” pregnant woman and a 32-year-old man filled up at the GoLo gas station, 3731 W. Roosevelt Rd.

As they pumped gas a white Infinity pulled into the station and four assailants got out and began shooting into their vehicle before speeding east on Roosevelt Road, police said.

After “shielding” two children, a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, from gunfire, the 32-year-old man who'd been shot multiple times then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove them to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

In total he was shot nine times, in the shoulder, both forearms left torso and was also said to be in serious condition, police said.

The woman’s baby was not injured, police said, but she suffered gunshots to the right shoulder, right hip and left arm, leaving her in serious condition.

Nearly 40 shell casings were recovered, most of which were from a rifle, police said.

A GoLo staffer said they have video surveillance of the attach which they shared with police. Nobody was in custody as of Friday.

She told detectives she was a witness to a homicide and the shooting could possibly be in “retaliation for her pending testimony,” according to a police report.

Last summer about 1 a.m. June 29 in the first block of North Mayfield Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, the pregnant victim, Harrington and David Wayne Bynum were arguing and fighting on a front porch when Harrington fell backwards down a flight of stairs, police said.

The 31-year-old victim called 911 twice and gave “conflicting” accounts of what happened as Harrington was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m. the next day.

By late July, David Wayne Bynum was charged with Harrington’s murder. Court documents say Bynum “pushed” Harrington down the stairs fracturing her skull.

Bynum has remained in custody at the Cook County Jail, but in Feburary filed an appeal to be released, claiming that he didn't push Harrington and alcohol had been a factor in her falling down the stairs, according to court documents.

Bynum and Harrington had been in a relationship for 10 years and married for about 5 before the incident, Cook County prosecutors said in their petition to have Bynum held in custody pending trial. They have two children together.

Prosecutors alleged that three children, including Bynum and Harrington's children, witnessed Bynum "shove the victim with both hands" and gave "forensic interviews" regarding what they saw.

The pregnant victim gave statements to officers about Bynum's demeanor after the incident, stating that he was walking around saying the fall could have been an accident, according to court documents. She also said she didn't notice anything Harrington could have tripped on, but it was unclear if the pregnant victim was also a witness to the alleged shove.

Bynum's appeal claims the children contradicted each others statements about what they saw and who was present during the incident and "were therefore not reliable."

The appeal states the evidence does not prove "the incident was anything other than an accident or at worst recklessness."

The Cook County state's attorney's office wouldn't comment on pending litigation.

The next court date in the case was set for Monday for discovery motions, in which both parties exchange information about witnesses and evidence that will be presented at trial.

Next Up In News
CTA adding more L service throughout spring, summer
Foot Locker security guard slain outside Chatham shop remembered as ‘fun-loving, gentle giant’
Bears in a hurry to build domed lakefront stadium, but Friends of the Parks says, ‘Not so fast’
Frustrated parents look for tangible action after two more Senn High School students shot in Edgewater
Picture Chicago: 17 must-see Sun-Times photos from the first week of April 2024
‘A gift to Madigan’s defense': Judge has harsh words for key witness who gave false answer on gun form
The Latest
NCAA Iowa Basketball
College Sports
Final Four brings women’s basketball to one defining moment
Not since Magic vs. Bird has the sport been so redefined.
By Scoop Jackson
 
EDGEWATERSHOOTING-040524-6.jpg
Crime
Frustrated parents look for tangible action after two more Senn High School students shot in Edgewater
Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth’s office said there would be increased police patrols near the school and further use of violence interrupters, among other support for youth, but parents of students say they may need to bypass the “red tape” themselves.
By Violet Miller
 
FirstDayofSchool-082223-16.JPG
Other Views
Local school council elections are coming. Be sure to cast your vote.
LSC elections on April 10 and April 11 are a chance to shape the direction of our schools and communities. Chicago should be proud that its schools are governed locally, by principals and community members who know our families and students best, an education leader writes.
By Patricia Mota
 
Klaus Makela conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra through Saul Zinovjev’s ‘Batteria’ at the Symphony Center's Orchestra Hall in The Loop, Thursday, April 4, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Photography
Picture Chicago: 17 must-see Sun-Times photos from the first week of April 2024
Klaus Mäkelä, 28, became the 11th music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Che “Rhymefest” Smith announced his candidacy for the Chicago Board of Education, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 in their home opener.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Fidel Marquez
Michael Madigan
‘A gift to Madigan’s defense': Judge has harsh words for key witness who gave false answer on gun form
Credibility of Fidel Marquez, the former ComEd exec whom FBI agents persuaded to cooperate in the investigation of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, is now questionable, judge implies.
By Jon Seidel
 