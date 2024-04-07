The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Menu Planner: Easy beef stroganoff will become a favorite at your house

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Easy Beef Stroganoff

This recipe for beef stroganoff offers the advantage of quick preparation and cooking.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Easy beef troganoff

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef sirloin tip steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick

1 teaspoon minced garlic

4 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 pound mushrooms, cut into thick slices

3/4 package (3/4 ounce) brown gravy mix

1 cup cold water

4 cups cooked wide egg noodles

Snipped fresh parsley for garnish

Sour cream

Stack steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch-wide strips. Toss with garlic. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 minute or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove. Repeat with remaining beef. Season with salt and pepper. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in same skillet on medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 2 minutes or until tender. Remove skillet from heat. Add gravy mix and water; blend well. Return skillet to heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 1 minute or until sauce is thickened, stirring frequently. Stir in beef; heat through. Serve over noodles, garnish with chopped fresh parsley and pass the sour cream.

Per serving: 385 calories, 32 grams protein, 14 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 3.6 grams saturated fat, 33 grams carbohydrate, 115 milligrams cholesterol, 459 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Meatball and vegetable soup with pasta

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 (14-ounce) cans lower-sodium beef broth

1 (15-ounce) can rinsed cannellini beans

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, with liquid

1 (12- to 16-ounce) package frozen cooked meatballs, thawed

1 (10-ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup small pasta (such as elbow macaroni or small shells)

Snipped fresh parsley for garnish

In a Dutch oven, combine broth, beans, tomatoes, meatballs and vegetables. Bring to a boil; stir in pasta. Return to boiling; reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, uncovered, about 10 minutes or until pasta is tender. Ladle into bowls; garnish with parsley.

Per serving: 263 calories, 13 grams protein, 11 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 4.6 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 20 milligrams cholesterol, 915 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Glazed baby carrots

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 8 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (16-ounce) package baby carrots

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon packed dark brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon coarse salt

Cook carrots in boiling water 8 to 10 minutes or until tender; drain and return to pot. Immediately add butter, sugar, cinnamon and salt; stir to coat carrots evenly.

Per serving: 55 calories, 1 gram protein, 2 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 1.3 grams saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 5 milligrams cholesterol, 91 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Spaghetti and meat sauce

Have a good, quick meal. Cook 12 ounces whole-grain spaghetti according to directions. Meanwhile, in a large, nonstick skillet, cook 1 pound lean ground beef for 6 minutes or until no longer pink; stir in 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Combine cooked beef with 1 jar any nonmeat red pasta sauce. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat to low and simmer 8 to 10 minutes. Spoon sauce over spaghetti and top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

