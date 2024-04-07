Menu Planner: Easy beef stroganoff will become a favorite at your house

Easy beef troganoff

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef sirloin tip steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick

1 teaspoon minced garlic

4 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 pound mushrooms, cut into thick slices

3/4 package (3/4 ounce) brown gravy mix

1 cup cold water

4 cups cooked wide egg noodles

Snipped fresh parsley for garnish

Sour cream

Stack steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch-wide strips. Toss with garlic. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 minute or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove. Repeat with remaining beef. Season with salt and pepper. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in same skillet on medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 2 minutes or until tender. Remove skillet from heat. Add gravy mix and water; blend well. Return skillet to heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 1 minute or until sauce is thickened, stirring frequently. Stir in beef; heat through. Serve over noodles, garnish with chopped fresh parsley and pass the sour cream.

Per serving: 385 calories, 32 grams protein, 14 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 3.6 grams saturated fat, 33 grams carbohydrate, 115 milligrams cholesterol, 459 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Meatball and vegetable soup with pasta

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 (14-ounce) cans lower-sodium beef broth

1 (15-ounce) can rinsed cannellini beans

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, with liquid

1 (12- to 16-ounce) package frozen cooked meatballs, thawed

1 (10-ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup small pasta (such as elbow macaroni or small shells)

Snipped fresh parsley for garnish

In a Dutch oven, combine broth, beans, tomatoes, meatballs and vegetables. Bring to a boil; stir in pasta. Return to boiling; reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, uncovered, about 10 minutes or until pasta is tender. Ladle into bowls; garnish with parsley.

Per serving: 263 calories, 13 grams protein, 11 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 4.6 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 20 milligrams cholesterol, 915 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Glazed baby carrots

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 8 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (16-ounce) package baby carrots

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon packed dark brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon coarse salt

Cook carrots in boiling water 8 to 10 minutes or until tender; drain and return to pot. Immediately add butter, sugar, cinnamon and salt; stir to coat carrots evenly.

Per serving: 55 calories, 1 gram protein, 2 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 1.3 grams saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 5 milligrams cholesterol, 91 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Spaghetti and meat sauce

Have a good, quick meal. Cook 12 ounces whole-grain spaghetti according to directions. Meanwhile, in a large, nonstick skillet, cook 1 pound lean ground beef for 6 minutes or until no longer pink; stir in 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Combine cooked beef with 1 jar any nonmeat red pasta sauce. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat to low and simmer 8 to 10 minutes. Spoon sauce over spaghetti and top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.