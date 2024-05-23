Cubs shut out for fifth time this season, third time vs. Braves, in 3-0 loss

On a Thursday afternoon – a game time not known for strong attendance – some 35,000 fans packed the sunbathed seats at Wrigley Field. Then they watched the Cubs get shut out for the fifth time this season.

Talk about a letdown.

“We’re lucky to have fans that care and are invested in this team,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said after the Cubs’ 3-0 loss to the Braves on Thursday. “And I’d much much rather have a fan base that’s reacting strong and wanting the best from this group and holding us to a higher standard than anything else, right? That’s what you play for and why the good moments are so amazing, and why improving is gonna be satisfying.”

With the loss, the Cubs dropped the series 2-1. Three of their shutout losses have come against the Braves, all in the span of 11 days.

On Thursday, Atlanta recalled its top prospect, AJ Smith-Shawver, to make his first start of the season. It was the first start of his career in which he didn’t allow a run. After his 4 ⅓ innings were complete, the Braves used five different relievers to finish the game.

“Obviously you just try to bounce back as quick as possible,” Cubs first baseman Michael Busch said of the team’s May slump. “We do play some good pitchers, but you want to attack them. Those are the guys that, down the road, you want to face in October.”

The Cubs – and particularly Christopher Morel, who crushed three balls that the Braves caught – ran into some bad luck. But at other times, they were incredibly fortunate.

Of the three hits they recorded against Smith-Shawver, one was a popup that Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies lost in the sun, and another was an infield single.

Ian Happ logged the Cubs’ only extra-base hit of the day, a line drive double into the right field corner for a double off reliever Pierce Johnson.

“It was a quiet day,” manager Craig Counsell said. “And the balls we did hit hard were either hit to the wrong place or at the wrong trajectory. And, ultimately, we didn’t do enough offensively.”

The team’s offensive woes then amplified right-hander Kyle Hendricks’ first regular-season relief outing since 2016.

The Cubs were already trailing by one run – in an otherwise strong outing, right-hander Hayden Wesneksi had given up his first home run of the season in the fifth – when a right-handed pocket came up in the eighth.

It was a bullpen game, so every other reliever that hadn’t pitched the day before and wasn’t reserved for high leverage had already taken the mound.

“There’s a game tomorrow, there’s a game the following day,” Counsell said, “and Kyle’s a member of the bullpen and is going to have to cover innings and do his job and serve his role down there to help everybody here.”

Some of the issues that had plagued his starts in a rough season so far crept into his relief appearance, too. He gave up four hits and two runs as he pitched the last two innings of the game.

The Cubs, however, would have lost even if he’d been stellar.

“We all want to produce, we want to win games,” Hoerner said. “Obviously this homestand weren’t the results we wanted offensively, or as a team. But as far as the process and the outlook on things moving forward, I don’t think there’s a whole lot of change on our end.”

Sometimes, from an internal perspective, reading too much into a slump can lead to overcorrection or pressing, which can exacerbate the issue.

“The answer is to just come back tomorrow and have good at-bats, and swing at the right pitches,” Counsell said. “And that’s how you have to move forward with it.”