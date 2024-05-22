The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs held to two runs as Braves' Max Fried throws complete game

The Cubs offense’ May slog continued through the team’s 9-2 loss on Wednesday

By  Maddie Lee
 Updated  
SHARE Cubs held to two runs as Braves' Max Fried throws complete game
Cody Bellinger

Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger jogs to first but is forced out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Chicago.

Erin Hooley/AP Photos

No Cub had reached base safely until the sixth inning, when Ian Happ poked a line drive into left field for a leadoff double to break up Braves lefty Max Fried’s perfect-game bid.

“He was just competitive from pitch one,” Happ said of Fried, who went on to throw a complete game. “He’s got a good mix, a lot of different pitches that he can land in the strike zone. Didn’t fall behind in many counts. . . . He was just on the attack. He had really good stuff tonight.”

For the Cubs, a 9-2 loss to the Braves prolonged a funk on offense in May.

Related

“It just seemed like there was a stretch where we were running into all the ones, twos and threes, and that happens,” Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly said last week of opposing pitchers in a conversation with the Sun-Times. “And then it doesn’t help when you have a couple of guys that are out of the lineup. But I think that’s just kind of the way that a long season goes. You can get really caught up into looking at these small little samples of a six- or eight-game stretch, where over the course of 162, it probably levels out.”

The message has been similar to the hitters. And Fried was certainly another tough starter to face.

Still, the drop-off in offense this month has been notable.

The Cubs played 26 games before they were shut out for the first time, and in that span they failed to score multiple runs only once, against the Dodgers with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound to start.

In the last 24 games, they’ve been shut out twice and managed just one run three more times.

“We’ve had a month where we struggled, really,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said this week. “I think that April was a pretty good month for us offensively. May so far has been a struggle, especially with guys in scoring position has been a challenge. I think some of that is playing short-handed at times, and some of that is guys we count on have been struggling. But candidly, at this moment, I’m not overly concerned, given the way we swung the bats in April.”

Hoyer pointed that out when he spoke before the game Tuesday. The Cubs had a better OPS (.671) and had scored more runs (63) in May than the Braves (.665, 51) — albeit narrowly.

“I don’t think anyone’s overly concerned with the Braves’ offense,” Hoyer said. “These are the things that happen over a long season.”

The Cubs were without lineup staples Seiya Suzuki, Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner for stretches this month because of injury. The offense returned to full strength Tuesday as Swanson and Hoerner rejoined the lineup.

“We’re getting two players that are normally in our lineup back, and that should help,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Is that the solution? Is it the answer? I don’t think anybody would say that’s the answer. But it’s going to help.”

Happ, who has been struggling, was one of those guys that the Cubs “count on,” as Hoyer put it. But he’s shown promising signs this series, with hard contact and doubles on back-to-back days. He went 2-for-3 Wednesday.

“Ian is a player that is a central part of this offense, for sure,” Counsell said, “and a player that, if this is the start of a good stretch, that’s a good thing for us, for sure.”

On the flip side, the formerly surging Suzuki has gone hitless in four straight games.

“We’ve seen awkward swings,” Counsell said, “and then you miss the pitch you have to hit.”

In the end, the Cubs only managed three hits off Fried, who threw a complete game for the second time this season.

“Max Fried was damn near perfect tonight,” said starter Justin Steele, who allowed five runs in 6⅓ innings. “And just being on the other side of watching it, you have to tip your cap, admire it, take it for what it is, and on to the next day.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs' Porter Hodge strikes out the side in 10 pitches vs. Braves in major-league debut
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks embracing 'big opportunity' in bullpen
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner returns to lineup, hits walk-off single in 10th to beat Braves
Why the Cubs moved veteran Kyle Hendricks to the bullpen for at least one turn through the rotation
Cubs' Dansby Swanson back in lineup. Is he ready to start earning that superstar money again?
Babe Ruth's 'Called Shot' jersey vs. Cubs up for auction
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-05-22 at 9.33.40 PM.png
Crime
9-month-old boy is dropped off at Woodlawn fire house
Authorities say a man dropped the child at a Chicago fire station Tuesday. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dozens of people attend a public community meeting to present preliminary designs and concepts for the under “L” activation between Lawrence to Bryn Mawr stations at Saint Ita Catholic Church, located at 5500 N. Broadway Ave. in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
City Hall
CTA unveils ideas for open space under revamped L tracks in Edgewater, Uptown
Ten blocks of open space will be available when Red Line renovations are completed in late-2025. The transit agency is seeking public input on how the space can be utilized.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Angel Reese continues to defy the usual rookie experience, adding team owner to her résumé
In the five weeks since being drafted by the Sky, Reese is proving she has no ceiling.
By Annie Costabile
 
brandon-johnson.jpg
Editorials
Did Mayor Johnson pull the rug out from under Ald. Emma Mitts?
The episode, which the mayor denies, is yet another example of the scattershot, unnecessarily ham-fisted way the Johnson administration has done business.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Eloy Jiménez
White Sox
White Sox apparently trying to collect every soft-tissue injury known to modern medicine
Repeat offender Eloy Jimenez has a strained hamstring, the latest in a string of physical problems for the team.
By Rick Morrissey
 