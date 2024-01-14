Ice-fishing regulations updated for Chicago-area public sites

It appears ice fishing will truly begin within the next few days, so here is the listing of regulations for public sites in the greater Chicago area.

NEARBY PUBLIC SITE ICE FISHING REGULATIONS

Ice fish at your own risk. Hours are generally sunrise to sunset, unless noted otherwise. Ice fishing is not permitted at Chicago lagoons, Forest Preserve District of Will County, Kankakee River Valley FPD and Kendall County FPD.

FOREST PRESERVES OF COOK COUNTY:Ice-fishing lakes are Arrowhead, Axehead, Beck, Belleau, Big Bend, Bode south, Bullfrog, Busse main and south, Flatfoot, Green, Horsetail, Ida, Maple, Papoose, Powderhorn, Saganashkee Slough, Sag Quarry, Tampier, Turtlehead and Wampum.

FPD DuPAGE COUNTY:Permitted most sites. No ice fishing at Spring Creek Reservoir and Herrick. Late-night fishing allowed at Deep Quarry (north end freezes last), must be out of preserve by 11 p.m. Fishing regulations are at https://www.dupageforest.org/things-to-do/recreational-activities/winter-fun.

FPD KANE COUNTY:Permitted only at Hampshire South FP, Oakhurst FP, Paul Wolff Campground, and Grunwald Farms FP.

LAKE COUNTY FP: When conditions allow, ice fishing permitted 6:30 a.m. to sunset at Hasting, Banana, Independence Grove (not the ice-skating area, catch-and-release only) and Carina; but 6:30 a.m. to one hour after sunset at Sterling. Ice-fishing details at lcfpd.org/things-to-do/recreation/winter-sports/ice-fishing/

MAZONIA STATE FISH AND WILDLIFE AREA: Both units open to fishing, any ice fishing at your own risk.

McHENRY COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT:Ice fishing only allowed at Lake Atwood at The Hollows.

SILVER SPRINGS SFWA: 7 a.m.-sunset, enter through the east entrance.

WILLIAM W. POWERS STATE RECREATION AREA: Normal operating hours.