The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Chicago News Metro/State

Pilsen couple become first Cook County newlyweds of 2024

They met waiting for a CTA bus headed for Navy Pier six years ago and beat out over 200 other couples to receive Cook County’s first marriage license of the new year.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Pilsen couple become first Cook County newlyweds of 2024
Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonzo Arroyo Jr., who won the lottery for Cook County’s first marriage license in 2024, watch as former Cook County Judge Travis Richardson, who is now the chief legal counsel for the Cook County Clerk, sign their marriage certificate during a wedding ceremony at the Cook County Clerk’s office in the Loop, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonzo Arroyo Jr., who won the lottery for Cook County’s first marriage license in 2024, watch as former Cook County Judge Travis Richardson signs their marriage certificate Tuesday during a wedding ceremony at the Cook County clerk’s office.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonzo Arroyo Jr. met nearly six years ago waiting to catch a CTA bus headed for Navy Pier.

They struck up a conversation about how the tracker for the bus at the stop is never accurate. While they don’t remember who made the first move, Arroyo can still describe the zebra print dress Rodriguez was wearing that day.

They’ll never forget instantly being attracted to each other and chatting the whole ride to Navy Pier on the No. 29 bus.

“We pretty much just hit it off waiting there for the bus,” Arroyo said. “We got drinks and hit it off from there.”

And on Tuesday, they became the first couple to be officially married in Cook County in the new year.

With tears in their eyes and grins on their faces, Arroyo and Rodriguez were married in under five minutes in front of their family, TV cameras and reporters at the Cook County clerk’s office in the Loop. The ceremony was officiated by Travis Richardson, a former Cook County judge and now chief legal counsel for the clerk’s office.

Angelica Rodriguez, who won the lottery for the Cook County Clerk’s first marriage license in 2024 with her now-husband Alfonzo Arroyo, Jr., attaches a lapel pin to Arroyo before the wedding ceremony at the Cook County Clerk’s office in the Loop, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonzo Arroyo Jr. received the first marriage license of 2024 in Cook County.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

They found out they were the lucky couple less than a week ago when they were picked in a lottery with more than 200 others hoping to get the first Cook County marriage license of 2024.

“This was so unexpected,” Rodriguez said. “I never win anything, so I thought I might as well try.”

The two shared a toast of sparkling grape juice provided by the clerk’s office. It was all so last-minute they weren’t sure where they’d go for lunch after the ceremony.

“This was a great experience,” Arroyo said. “There’s no one else I’d rather be with, and I’m really happy to be married to her.”

The couple got engaged last summer on a Ferris wheel in Orlando, Florida. They initially planned on having a wedding, and then Rodriguez saw an ad for the lottery on Facebook.

She was shocked to get the call that they won the coveted spot on Dec. 27.

“I didn’t believe it at first; it took me a while to process it,” Rodriguez said.

Since last Wednesday, “We had to be in a hurry, and I had to get a dress, and he had to get an outfit. This was just such a great opportunity,” Rodriguez said.

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonzo Arroyo Jr., who won the lottery for Cook County’s first marriage license in 2024, share sparkling juice during the wedding ceremony at the Cook County Clerk’s office in the Loop, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonzo Arroyo Jr. share sparkling juice Tuesday after becoming the first couple married in Cook County in 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Arroyo’s three cousins and his dad, Alfonso Arroyo Sr., and his wife attended the ceremony. The elder Arroyo said he was happy and excited for his son and new daughter-in-law.

Rodriguez and Arroyo are still figuring out their honeymoon and hope to have a bigger celebration with friends and family later this year.

The couple live in Pilsen with their 2-month-old son and Rodriguez’s 11-year-old daughter. Rodriguez, 30, is a line cook at Au Cheval, and Arroyo, 28, works as a technician for Walmart.

After the ceremony, they received gifts from Chicago businesses, including tickets to a Laugh Factory show, an Eli’s Cheesecake gift certificate and filet mignon, strip steaks and lobster tails from Whittingham Meats.

County Clerk Karen Yarbrough normally officiates the ceremony, but she couldn’t make it this year. Each year, Yarbrough has carried on the tradition that started during David Orr’s time as county clerk.

Angelica Rodriguez, who won the lottery for the Cook County Clerk’s first marriage license in 2024 with her now-husband Alfonzo Arroyo, Jr., receives a hug from her relative after the wedding ceremony at the Cook County Clerk’s office in the Loop, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonzo Arroyo Jr., the first couple married in Cook County in 2024, are congratulated by relatives Tuesday at the Cook County clerk’s office.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Editor’s note: Alfonzo Arroyo Jr.’s first name was misspelled in an previous version of this story.

Next Up In News
9-month-old child of woman killed in Cicero double homicide rushed to hospital with gunshot wound
Youth justice expert Heidi Mueller will head up embattled Illinois DCFS
Metra passengers left high and dry waiting for special New Year’s Eve train that departed early
Woodlawn mom struggles to find answers after baby girl dies after breathing problems, crash on way to hospital
Former Packers center Ken Bowman, who played on three championship teams, dies at 81
Mystery behind who painted Wrigley Field painting is solved
The Latest
File photo
Crime
9-month-old child of woman killed in Cicero double homicide rushed to hospital with gunshot wound
The 9-month-old appeared in good condition at the scene of the shooting but a relative later brought the baby to a hospital, according to Cicero officials and family members.
By Sophie Sherry and Rosemary Sobol
 
Salvation Army workers give a homeless man some supplies, including blankets and hand warmers.
Letters to the Editor
Bring Chicago Home real estate transfer tax would cost renters a lot
It would not make housing more affordable or more available, the president of a property management company writes. And it would not improve the quality of housing.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Jaycob Megna, seen here in 2019 on the Ducks, joined the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks claim defenseman Jaycob Megna off waivers from Kraken
The 31-year-old adds some depth to the Hawks’ defense but doesn’t help their lack of forward depth in the wake of a rash of injuries.
By Ben Pope
 
Justin Fields and Jordan Love
Bears
Improving Justin Fields still chasing Packers’ Jordan Love
The Bears QB has taken big steps since returning from a four-game absence with a thumb injury — including 268 yards and a touchdown vs. the Falcons last week. But Love has taken giant leaps since his mid-season slump, with 16 touchdowns and one interception in his last seven games.
By Mark Potash
 
Heidi Mueller, former director of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, has been named the new director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Springfield
Youth justice expert Heidi Mueller will head up embattled Illinois DCFS
Heidi Mueller, who has served as director of the Illinois Dept. of Juvenile Justice since 2016, was selected after a national search. She will take the reins of the scandal-plagued agency beginning February 1.
By Tina Sfondeles
 