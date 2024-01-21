Horoscope for Sunday, Jan 21, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a favorable day to schmooze and talk to siblings, relatives, neighbors and friends. You’ll also enjoy interacting with a group, especially because people are inclined to listen to you now. When you speak, you have authority. Ten-shun!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel plans will appeal along with an opportunity to study and learn something new because you’re curious right now. You’re hungry to learn! Meanwhile, romantic relationships are affectionate. Money is on your mind today, which means you might be shopping.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is still in your sign, bringing you out a bit of good fortune. (This happens for 2 1/2 days every month.) Do something different, because you want to expand your world right now. You’re curious. If you can learn something or take a trip or even explore your own city, this will please you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will enjoy a quiet Sunday being low key. You might hang out in the kitchen puttering around. Conversations with partners and close friends will be lively; nevertheless, you want to enjoy your own company today. Next week, you can go out and fly your colors!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ll be happy to quietly socialize today. You’ll enjoy activities with children as well as some casual social outings. Sports events might appeal. You will also enjoy talking to someone about your hopes and dreams for the future. It’s good to do this because other people’s feedback can help you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do what you can to get better organized, because this will make you feel you’re on top of your game. You always want to be more organized than you seem to be able to pull off, but that’s because perfection is impossible. It’s only a matter of time before there are dirty dishes in the sink.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do something different today to satisfy your desire for adventure or something stimulating. Go for coffee. Change your routine. Spend time with children or enjoy sports events or the theater or something entertaining, because you need to see people today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to relax at home and take it easy. You might be more involved than usual with a parent — or not. You might do some shopping online. Discussions with someone about shared property, taxes, debt or inheritances might take place.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although a lot of people are relaxing, you will be busier. Short trips will appeal. You might also spend time with siblings, relatives and neighbors sharing ideas or discussing world events. Let us not forget that you also have moneymaking ideas at this time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Because Mercury is in your sign, you have a strong desire to enlighten others. You want to talk and share your ideas. You might even do this as part of your job today. You have much to think about because many of you will change jobs or residences this year.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You feel empowered with the sun in your sign. And today, the moon is in a playful part of your chart, which means you’re up for some fun! Accept invitations to socialize with others. Enjoy activities with children as well as sports events.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re still feeling a bit reclusive, which is why this is the perfect day to relax with some tasty snacks and drink. A good book or some daytime TV might be a wonderful guilty pleasure. Romance with a boss might occur.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ken Leung (1970) shares your birthday. You are charming, easygoing and always fair. Freedom of expression matters to you. Many of you are trendsetters. This is a lovely year for you! Let your hair down and relax and have fun! Enjoy socializing. Nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself.

