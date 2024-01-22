Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully because it’s easy for people to suddenly break into a political or religious argument. Everyone’s got an opinion! You, too, will have strong ideas because Mercury and fiery Mars are at the top of your chart encouraging you to speak out!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Money squabbles might arise, perhaps about money that you think is owed you. Fortunately, with the sun at the top of your chart, you look good to everyone, which means people will listen to you. (You sound like you know what you’re talking about.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign at odds with fair Venus, which means you might have a few difficulties dealing with close friends and partners. Disputes about shared property or inheritances might arise. Meanwhile, you’re kinda restless because you want to get outta Dodge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be patient with partners and close friends now because it’s easy to feel annoyed with others. Remember that no matter what they say or do, your response is your choice. (Plus, few know how sensitive you are.) Make your life easier and take the high road. The view is better.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Discussions with others are important. Because you’re working hard right now, these exchanges might be related to your job or your health. Possibly, difficult encounters will arise with your kids? Whatever the case, stay chill because this is a temporary irritation. Don’t say anything you will regret.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, some people seem to know personal details about your private life. Avoid family squabbles. Instead, focus on being productive and getting stuff done today — at least, something. You can do this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Pay attention to everything and sidestep difficulties. Avoid those who want to squabble. Basically, you want a change of scenery, and you want to have fun. Family discussions plus, home repairs and improvements are also in the mix today. Squeeze in some fun time for yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Home and family are your strong focus now; however, today you can’t ignore bills, taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. In fact, squabbles in these areas might arise. Fortunately, with both Mercury and Mars in your House of Communications, you’re convincing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you have to cooperate with others or be ready to go more than halfway in order to keep things happening. Your communication skills are smooth, and you have an above average interest in money and cash flow. If shopping, check the moon alert above.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might hit a few speed bumps today related to your work, your health or a pet. This means you will have to be patient with others. In either case, with both Mercury and Mars in your sign now, you are convincing and articulate and persuasive. (You’ll call the shots.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Parents must be patient with their kids today because it’s Monday, and sometimes it’s hard to get back to a routine. With the sun in your sign, you’re energetic, enthusiastic and attractive to others. Things will go your way, so be nice. It’s that simple.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be patient with family members. Instead, divert your attention to dealing with friends, groups and organizations because you can influence others today. People will listen to you, especially younger people. You might have to arbitrate some kind of a competition between others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Gabriel Macht (1972) shares your birthday. You believe in yourself. You have an electrifying energy, a powerful imagination, and a revolutionary spirit. This year simplicity is the key to your life. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important. Stay grounded and levelheaded. It’s time to create solid foundations.

