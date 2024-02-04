Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024

Moon Alert

After 12:45 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a poor day for discussions about politics or religion because they might depress you. Someone older or more experienced might shoot you down. Be smart and avoid these entanglements, and instead hang out with younger people. Have fun!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have to face duties and obligations about financial matters like taxes, debt, insurance issues and how to share or divide something. Meanwhile, what you would rather do is travel or do something different. A discussion with a boss or parent might be helpful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It might be tricky talking to friends, partners and spouses because people are inclined to be judgmental or critical. (No fun.) Instead, explore travel or discover new and different places in your own neighborhood. Study or talk to people from different backgrounds.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Whatever you do, especially at work, might feel onerous. Feels too much like work! Fortunately, your dealings with friends and partners will be friendly and rewarding. See if you can take time off for good behavior. Look for positive ways to share things.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Mercury moves opposite your sign for the next few weeks, which will attract chatty and talkative people to you. This will suit you perfectly because you’re entering a more popular year where you will be interested in meeting new faces and exploring new ideas with others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be focused on home and family; nevertheless, discussions with a parent or someone older could be stressful. Someone might be demanding or critical. Don’t get sucked into the vortex. Other choices can bring you fun and pleasure. Check out sports, the entertainment world and playful times with kids.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do not fall into worry mode, which will be easy to do. Remember that old saying: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Focus on redecorating or tweaking your digs. Entertain at home. Live it up!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be discouraged about your finances. Join the club — we number millions. It’s curious how problems can seem overwhelming one day, and then a few days later, it’s easy to be positive minded even though nothing has changed. Go figure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with stern Saturn, which is a bit challenging. Discussions with people who are older or in positions of authority might discourage you. You might feel you are lacking or not up to the task. Shake these feelings off! Optimism is a survival issue for Sagittarians.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Although you might seek privacy, you will probably feel better if you schmooze or talk to others. If you isolate yourself, you could fall into a funk. Physical exercise is a great way to lift your spirits. (Especially if you think outdoors is where the car is.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Mercury moves into your sign to stay for the next few weeks. This will definitely make you talkative and eager to share your views with others. You have ideas and you have something to say! This isn’t surprising because you have an inventive mind and you’re a networker extraordinaire!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a poor day to seek permission or approval from authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers or the police. Quite likely, their response will be, “Talk to the hand.” Instead, discuss goals with creative, artistic friends. You’ll feel better.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Gabrielle Anwar (1970) shares your birthday. You have excellent problem-solving skills. You impress others with your unique ideas and moments of genius. Above all, you are capable of original thought and ideas. Exciting changes this year will give you more personal freedom. Stay flexible. Be ready to act fast and take advantage of new opportunities!

