Monday, February 5, 2024
First, Chicago lost Marshall Field’s. Now, Macy’s is in decline. ‘It almost makes me cry.’

I’m bringing my girlfriend to Chicago this spring. She’s never been there. There is now one more iconic location I can no longer show her, a former resident of Hammond, Indiana, writes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Red, gold and green holiday ornaments jutting out from a department store building.

Macy’s on State Street during the holidays.

Sun-Times file

I grew up in Hammond, Indiana, during the 1950s and ‘60s and loved it. Hammond was a great town then. I moved away in 1974, and now live in Boise, Idaho, but still miss my hometown. One of the perks was living so close to Chicago and spending a lot of time there, sometimes riding the South Shore train. 

A favorite destination was Marshall Field’s on State Street. I loved all the things that people fondly remember, especially around Christmas. I was very saddened to hear when Macy’s took over the Field’s store in 2006. I and many others predicted what would eventually happen. I was back in Chicago for work about 10 years ago and visited the store. I was disappointed but not surprised. I was happy that I could still buy a box of Frangos at that time.

A few days ago, I read about the closing of the candy counter. Then I found Lynn Becker’s Feb. 1 essay about all the other changes over the past years, including selling off the top seven floors for offices (“The long decline of Macy’s in Chicago, now a shell of a once-great department store”). 

It almost makes me cry. I have so many wonderful childhood memories of Marshall Field’s and downtown Chicago in general. I’m bringing my girlfriend to Chicago this spring. She’s never been there. There is now one more iconic location I can no longer show her.

Thank you, Lynn, for your essay.

David M. Habben, Boise, Idaho

Macy’s still has something to offer

Lynn Becker, I think we are both of a certain age. I think we both remember Macy’s as Marshall Field’s in its heyday. But ... Macy’s is OK! It’s keeping up with the online shopping, post-Covid times.

I walk through Macy’s two to five times a week on the way back from St. Peter’s Church and the Harold Washington Library. I get a thrill seeing the immaculate store with an endless array of goodies.

I enjoyed having lunch in the Walnut Room at Christmas, as did many. I loved the ornaments on 7 and Santa Claus in the kids department. It’s one of the last remaining grande dames of retail. Let’s embrace. Shells are for turtles. And oh, yes, Frango mints abound throughout the entire store. Lighten up and enjoy! I do.

Felicia Carparelli, the Loop

Cut back on plastics

More than 430 million tons of plastic are produced worldwide every year, according to the United Nations. These plastics break down into microscopic particles, 110,000 to 400,000 of which were found by scientists in a liter of bottled water. Much of the plastic seems to be coming from the plastic bottles. A researcher found more than 100 cancer-causing chemicals, which can enter human cells, in these nanoplastics.

Plastic particles end up in oceans, lakes, rivers and groundwater with unknown health effects. To protect against potentially adverse health effects, we should drastically cut back on plastic use and production.

Richard Barsanti, Western Springs

En su debut en Chicago, la Compañía Nacional de Danza originaria de Madrid, presentará piezas como la coreografía “Passengers Within” (2022), una nueva obra de su director artístico, Joaquín de Luz.
La Voz Chicago
Compañía de danza de Madrid hace su debut en Chicago
Como parte de su gira por Estados Unidos, La Compañía Nacional de Danza se presenta en el Auditorium Theatre en una única función.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Algunos residentes de West Chicago se opusieron a un plan para transportar basura desde Naperville y otras comunidades del Condado de DuPage a su comunidad mayoritariamente latina. | Mark Black/Para el Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Junta estatal retrasa proyecto en West Chicago que agregaría operación de basura
La decisión de la Junta de Control de la Contaminación de Illinois no anula el proyecto, al que se opusieron algunos residentes latinos que consideraron el plan como racista.
By Brett Chase
 
Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit reaches in on Purdue’s Braden Smith during Sunday’s game.
College Sports
UConn, Purdue keep top spots in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
Illinois moves up to No. 10.
By Aaron Beard | Associated Press
 
Karol G recibe el premio a mejor álbum de música urbana en los Premios Grammy el domingo 4 de febrero de 2024.
La Voz Chicago
Karol G, Peso Pluma, Natalia Lafourcade y Juanes ganan en los Grammys
Peso Pluma ganó su primer Premio Grammy en la categoría Mejor álbum de música mexicana con su disco “GÉNESIS”.
By Maria Sherman | AP
 
Eight-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Nneka Ogwumike will not sign with the Sky, nearing a deal with Storm
According to two league sources, Ogwumike is nearing a deal to join the Storm.
By Annie Costabile
 