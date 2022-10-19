Poll shows voters against public cash for Bears stadium, a look at Field Museum’s new exhibit and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

Illinoisans are calling conflicting plays on a potential Chicago Bears move to Arlington Heights, split among those who favor spiking Soldier Field for a new suburban stadium, others who want the team to hold the line on the lakefront — and a large chunk who are punting on the issue.

But an outsized portion of them agree on one point: They don’t want to see any of their tax dollars thrown at the potential suburban mega-development.

That’s according to a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll that found a little under half of Illinois voters don’t want a cent of public money going to the team’s $5 billion plan — not even to chip in for infrastructure costs, the kind of subsidies that Bears executives have already acknowledged they’d seek.

The survey last week of 770 likely general election voters across the state underscores the difficulty the team faces in lining up support for its sprawling proposal to transform the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse into a stadium campus accompanied by scores of new restaurants, businesses and residential buildings.

About 31% of people who took part in the phone and text message survey conducted by Public Policy Polling said they think the Bears should move from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, compared to 29% who said they think the team should stay put. About 39% said they weren’t sure.

Perhaps not surprisingly, suburban fans are more excited about the potential move, the Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll suggests, as 51% of respondents from suburban Cook County and the collar counties said the team should break ground in the suburbs. Only 19% of Chicago respondents said the team should leave the city, 44% opposed the move, and 37% were unsure. Voters outside the Chicago area were lukewarm on the entire issue. Only 14% of downstate voters supported the move to Arlington Heights, 27% opposed it, and 59% didn’t know one way or the other.

But in a follow-up question, regardless of where they lived, 45% of all respondents said they would oppose any government funding being used for the stadium or any of the sewers, roads and other infrastructure costs needed to make the massive mixed-use development a reality.

Mitchell Armentrout has more on where voters stand here.

More news you need

A bright one

There’s just something about the aroma of baking bread, whether in the home or a neighborhood bakery, that makes many of us smile. Call it the warm and fuzzy factor.

Does it transport you to your grandma’s kitchen? Your parents’? Your own? Whatever the feeling, it’s clear that bread — in whatever style and culture — is, on some level, the essence of life. It’s that perfect marriage of crust and crumb that satisfies the soul and the stomach.

Talk to award-winning baker Greg Wade, the managing partner at Chicago’s Publican Quality Bread (an arm of the One Off Hospitality group with partners Donnie Madia, Paul Kahan, Terry Alexander and Eduard Seitan), and his passion for all things bread is palpable.

Though never “formally trained” as a baker, Wade is a graduate of the Illinois Institute of Art’s Culinary Program. He says he learned the art of baking the old-fashioned way — by watching and practicing, and making mistakes and learning from them.

Chef Greg Wade is photographed in the cafe at Publican Quality Bread, 1759 W. Grand Ave., in West Town. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

That passion is at the heart of Wade’s first cookbook, “Bread Head: Baking for the Road Less Traveled” ($45; W.W. Norton & Co., Inc).

“I didn’t set out to have it be the Publican Bread Book. I set out to have it be really a good breadth of knowledge for people to make their own bread. To understand what they’re doing and why they’re doing it,” Wade said during a recent chat.

The book is a source of all things bread and breadmaking — from key equipment and precise measurements to sourcing locally and understanding grains to milling and fermenting and proofing and more. Yes, there are “formulas” and ingredient percentages to learn, but they go hand-in-hand with what Wade says is getting to know the way a proper doughfeelsandbehaves. It’s instinctual, he says, but it’s something every baker comes to know with time and patience.

And patience, he says, is the key to successful baking. It takes time for each step in the process to do what it needs to do. In a fast-paced world, making bread is all about slowing down.

Miriam Di Nunzio has more with Wade and his book here.

From the press box

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s a Chicago-related urban legend or myth you grew up hearing about?

Here’s what some of you said ...

“The ghost of Mary who walked the fence line of Resurrection Cemetery.” — Bradley Nawara

“Born and raised in Brighton Park, I grew up hearing about Resurrection Mary and the Grimes sisters.” —Barb Frenzel

“Someone or people live under the Aragon Ballroom.” — Omar Ramos

“Candyman.” —Jordan Kreme

“H.H. Holmes had a ‘castle’ in Englewood. Was built so that no one knew their way around, not even contractors. Soaked the bodies down in acid and sold the skeletons to the University. When they tore the building down they built a post office. Post office is supposedly haunted.” — Nicole S. Woods

“LaBagh Woods is haunted.” — Ismael Hernandez

“Two Gun Pete.” — Kevin McAllen

“The legend of Mrs. O’Leary’s cow that started the Chicago Fire.” — Norma O’Leary

“House of crosses.” — Cristino Garcia

“The mob money left behind by Al Capone.” —Ken Mosley

“Chicago is called the Windy City because of the wind but actually it is called the Windy City because of all the blowhard politicians.” — Kelly Gustafson

“The Our Lady of Angels School Fire was started by a student.” — Nick Esposito

“The legend of the Palmer House ghosts — some friendly, and some not so friendly.” — Clayton Jirak

“Peabody’s Tomb in Oak Brook.” — Marty Malinowski

“I was in late high school or college when a suburban cousin told me stories of Peabody’s Tomb. What’s left of the estate of Francis Peabody is currently Mayslake park in Oak Brook. He was the owner of Peabody Coal and was not well-liked. Rumors abound of his body being buried in an unmarked grave on the estate, guarded by monks, what would happen to you if you were caught on the grounds at night, and many others....” —Greg Valent

“The magic healing water pump on Irving Park road at Schiller Woods.” — Layne Arens

“The ghosts of Excalibur nightclub.”— Ruben Santos Claveria

“Homey the Clown luring kids into a van with the promise of candy. I believe this was sometime in the 1990s.” — Cathy Drake Johnson

“‘The Bears finally got a quarterback!’” — Brendan Murphy

