An immigrant’s struggle for stability in Chicago, CTA’s new budget and more in your Chicago news roundup

In the two months since his arrival in the United States, an immigrant from Venezuela has been bounced from Texas to Arizona to Florida to shelters in the Chicago area.

This summer, he left his four children with relatives, and he and his wife departed their native Venezuela in search of better jobs and medical care for her. Since then, the man — who asked not to be identified — has spent days walking the streets of Miami and later Chicago to try and find work to stabilize his family’s finances.

He’s spotted hiring signs and filled out applications, but his search often hits a wall because, as he tries to seek asylum, he doesn’t yet have a permit to work. He recently started training at a car wash where he hopes to gain employment.

“We don’t want to turn into a public charge for the state,” he said in Spanish during a recent interview just outside Chicago. “We want to work.”

The man and his wife are among more than 3,500 immigrants who have arrived since late August in Chicago from the southern U.S. border. His struggles to find stable employment and navigate the immigration system highlight some challenges immigrants could face as they settle into their lives in the Chicago area.

The couple arrived in Chicago in early September after an organization in Florida paid for their bus tickets, telling them there could be more opportunities in Chicago because it’s a sanctuary city, he said. They are the first in their families to emigrate to the United States. He left his government job in Venezuela, and the family sold their home and car to make the trek to the U.S. He wanted his wife to get better medical care, and he heard there were plenty of available jobs in America.

“You come with an idea that you will work as soon as you arrive,” he said. “But it’s not like that. You find a situation where people need people, but they are scared to hire undocumented people.”

Elvia Malagónhas more with the man and his journey here.

Mountain bikers and trail runners now have more than 13 miles of additional single-track trails to explore in the suburbs after a new path was opened to the public Wednesday at the Paul Douglas Forest Preserve in Hoffman Estates.

The trail system — created through a partnership between the Forest Preserves of Cook County and volunteers from Chicago Area Mountain Bikers — will take riders through woodlands, grasslands and wetlands. There are multiple loops, varying in difficulty.

“A lot of folks might be surprised that Cook County can be a great place to go mountain biking,” said Forest Preserves of Cook County General Supt. Arnold Randall at the trail opening yesterday.

Cyclists disappear into the woods on new single-track trails for mountain bikers and trail runners at at Paul Douglas Forest Preserve in Hoffman Estates. Brian Hill/Daily Herald

The Hoffman Estates project followed the success of the popular Palos Preserves single-track trails in southwest Cook County.

“It’s critically important that we invest in local transportation, as well as make our communities more bike friendly and sustainable,” Cook County Commissioner Kevin B. Morrison said.

You can read the online version of this story from the Daily Herald’s Brian Hill here.

“Pretzels on the bar, paneling on the wall and a pay telephone.” — Craig Barner

“Malört. The only correct answer.” —Tom Kief

“Malört, house music, and a subtle favoritism towards the Sox.” — Ryan Mason

“Chex Mix. Savory and sweet.” —Christine Bock

“Vienna hot dogs, poppy seed buns, and all the fixings for Chicago hot dogs.” — Jackson Bly

“Pool tables definitely.” — Barbi Steineke Gennardo

“An Old Style sign.” — Augustine Tino Melecio

“Pickled eggs and a real pinball machine.” —Tom Griffin

“As true Chi-town bar owners have is an Old Style sign. I mean I don’t like that beer but that beer sign is how we know.” — Vicki Trinidad

“More men available.” —Marion Cognetti

