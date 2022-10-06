The latest in the Washington Federal saga, rising natural gas prices and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

But before we get into it, there’s something the Chicago Sun-Times is proud to share with you all: We’re dropping the paywall and making it free to read our work — but we’re still counting on your support to help us tell important stories about your communities. Please read this editorial from our leadership about a bold new chapter for the Sun-Times.

Now back to your regularly scheduled newsletter!

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a high near 72. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low near 44. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a high near 54.

Top story

Since a Bridgeport bank was shut down in late 2017 over what federal authorities have described as a brazen embezzlement scheme involving the bank’s CEO, a key question has gone unanswered: Where did tens of millions of dollars in missing money go?

Now, sources tell the Sun-Times, authorities have determined that Marek Matczuk — one of the central figures charged in the ongoing criminal investigation into the failure of Washington Federal Bank for Savings — lost at least $1 million gambling at Chicago-area casinos. And they’re trying to determine whether the money he lost gambling came from the millions of dollars he never repaid the bank, the sources say.

Matczuk, 59, is a roofing contractor and handyman from Park Ridge. According to federal regulators, he had $13 million in delinquent loans from Washington Federal when suspended bank CEO John F. Gembara was found hanged in Matczuk’s bedroom shortly before the bank’s shutdown. The Park Ridge police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Gembara died by suicide, though his wife has questioned that finding.

Matczuk has been charged with siphoning $6 million from the bank as part of what prosecutors have said was a scheme in which Washington Federal handed out loans to favored insiders with no documentation, no collateral and no expectation the money ever would be repaid.

Matczuk lost $182,000 gambling at Rivers Casino between 2011, when the Des Plaines venue opened, and 2018, soon after Washington Federal was ordered closed, plus more than $800,000 at other Chicago-area casinos, according to knowledgeable sources.

Neither Rivers nor other casino operators would talk in any detail about the case.

Tim Novak and Robert Herguthhave more on the latest in the Washington Federal saga here.

More news you need

A bright one

Diallo Riddle, a co-creator of HBO’s “South Side,” has a unique understanding of the importance of food.

“I’m a father and have three growing boys. And I work on film shoots that have 150 people with cast and crew. In both worlds, you always have to have more food than you think you might need,” Riddle said.

So when he heard of a program Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office is trying to institute to collect leftover food from film shoots and get it in the hands of less fortunate Chicago residents, he didn’t hesitate.

Diallo Riddle (left) and Bashir Salahuddin are co-creators of HBO’s “South Side.” Leon Bennett/Getty Images

“The second I heard about it I was like ‘Hell yes! Let’s not waste anything. This is a no-brainer,’” he said. “There’s nothing worse than feeling like you’re wasting something that somebody else needs.”

Showrunners made six food donations this summer from four different film locations that totaled to 160 meals, according to Replate, a nonprofit that collects leftovers from a variety of businesses and distributes them to other nonprofits that have clients looking for a healthy meal. Replate works with many businesses in Chicago — including Boston Consulting Group, Sprout Social and Jump Trading — and the do-gooders hope the food collections from “South Side” provide an inroad into the city’s film industry.

Riddle hopes the trend will catch on in Chicago, which is home to a thriving film industry that includes movie, television and commercial shoots.

Mitch Dudekhas more on Replate’s efforts here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

How would you describe what it’s like to navigate Lower Wacker Drive to someone not from here?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: Think about the best neighbor you’ve ever had — what made them the best?

Here’s what some of you said...

“My current neighbors are wonderful. They are friendly. They keep their property up. They are quiet and respectful of the neighborhood. They are very considerate of the other neighbors when they have a party.” —Tony Williams

“They put up with me.” — Tony Galati

“We were the best of friends. Helped each other out and watched over our houses and children. we had so much fun in the neighborhood. Became like family.” — Sandra Gooch

“Mine were four girls who lived a few houses down. We did everything together and to this day they are like my sisters.” — Melissa Goodman-Houston

“They became more than neighbors, more than friends, they became family, and after 50-plus years, the feelings are still the same.” — Tony Aiello

“His name was Stan. He and his wife were so kind and helpful to my husband and I in our first Chicago home. From lending power tools to sending over baked goods, they were the best.” — Joan Fregapane

“When we moved into our first house, we had Sophie and Dan next door. They were like grandparents to my daughter, and my next two who were born, there. When the house became too small for our family, and we had to move, it broke my heart. Stayed friends until they both passed.” — Bernadette Tomasek

“The Schlabachs. They were the very first people to welcome my family to the U.S. Mrs. Schlabach came to our door the day after we landed in the U.S. with a delicious freshly baked apple pie and a tub of vanilla ice cream. This was in the 80s and my parents, my brothers and I had just left a racially oppressive and segregated South Africa where interactions between different races ranged from unpleasant to emotionally and physically violent. Deadly even. So seeing Mrs. Schlabach at our door with a huge smile on her face was simultaneously very shocking and pleasantly surprising. It was so impactful that we talked about it for years. This was only the first of the Schlabach’s many genuinely loving and neighborly gestures towards our family. My love and appreciation for them run deep.” —Nolwazi Buthelezi

“I am surrounded by wonderful neighbors. I’m a senior who lives alone and came home from the hospital after being treated for COVID. My neighbors checked on me three times or more a day, made food for me, washed dishes and cleaned the house for me. Took care and cleaned up after my cats and snow blew my driveway. Was wonderful having company after three weeks in the hospital and three weeks in the nursing home where no one could visit.” — Sandi Spiewak Estelle

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.Got a story you think we missed?Email us here.

