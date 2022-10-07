Early voting opens, law enforcement discuss the police response in Highland Park and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Early voting got underway downtown earlier today, with election officials urging voters to check their precinct polling places soon in case they’ve changed since redistricting.

“Nearly half of Chicago’s voters have a newly assigned precinct polling place ahead of Election Day,” said Max Bever, a spokesman for the Chicago Board of Elections. “We are urging all Chicago voters to make a plan to vote — either by voting by mail, early voting or voting on Election Day — and to check their voter information ahead of time.”

A number of high-profile races are on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election, including the race for Illinois governor.

Voters were out early this morning for a number of reasons.

“It’s a fight for democracy. I feel like our country is in danger with some of things going on. Our freedoms are being taken away, and I want to make sure I keep them in place,” said Linda McCully, 63, of the Gold Coast, referring to issues ranging from women’s rights to voting rights.

Civil rights was also on Azurea Jackson’s mind.

“A lot of Black people have sacrificed a lot for Blacks to have the right to vote and I wanted to be here on the very first day,” said Jackson, 70, who lives on the South Side.

The steady drizzle wasn’t a deterrent.

“I don’t care. People have gone through a lot more miserable situations than this,” she said.

Read Stefano Esposito’s full story here.

In Uptown, you can see the sun rise twice — early in the morning over Lake Michigan and any time of day in artist Anthony Lewellen’s “Resting Waters Rising Light” mural at 844 W. Montrose Ave.

Besides the rising sun, it shows a stoplight hanging above a cormorant, a water bird that’s common in Illinois.

“I was kind of referencing what Chicago was like before it became as urban as it is now,” says Lewellen, 50. “I love nature, and I love all the little creatures. But I also really love concrete and light poles.”

Anthony Lewellen’s “Resting Waters Rising Light,” completed in October 2020 at 844 W. Montrose Ave. in Uptown. Provided

Lewellen, who describes himself as an “urban imagist,” says he has seen a cormorant in a wetland reserve near his home and studio in North Mayfair and was drawn to it “aesthetically.” He says he included the traffic light to create “an overlap between nature and the urban environment. It kind of just ties in these two things that I feel like I’m kind of always wrestling with.”

Lewellen says that, when the community group Uptown United approached him about doing the mural, the narrow, six-story structure on which he painted it in October 2020 intrigued him. With “roots as a graffiti artist,” he says he’s always looking for a “dope spot” to paint.

“All the time, I’m driving around the city, and I see walls, and I’m, like, ‘Man, something would look really great right there,’ ” he says.

Austin Hojdarhas more with Lewellen here.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election opened today in Chicago. Do you plan on voting early this year? Why or why not?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: How would you describe what it’s like to navigate Lower Wacker Drive to someone not from here? Here’s what some of you said in our emails, Facebook comments and Twitter mentions...

“Drive towards the light and hope for the best.” —Audrey Woulard

“I love lower Wacker. I’ve been driving and exploring it since 1969. It is magical. However, how to drive it cannot be described, it can only be experienced and shown to someone. And I love its connections to Wabash, Lake, And Wells. It is, sadly, buta shadow of its former self as are the streets that comprised the Loop under the ‘El’ tracks.” — Bob Long Jr.

“It’s like if Mario Kart was in Gotham City.” —Jamie Nicole

“It’s like driving on a road that is beneath another road.” — Nick Hussong

“It’s like pure release. Suddenly traffic moves and you’re able to get somewhere faster than the folks walking up above.” — Jim O’Connor

“I avoid it like the plague!” — Renee Kennedy

“The Bermuda triangle.” — Dee Pauta

“No one who is not from here should navigate lower Wacker Drive. The end.” — Debbie Borman

