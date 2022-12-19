Parents warn of deadly snow-ramp crashes, sister of Chicago cop faces Jan. 6 riot charges and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

With another snowy winter driving season here, the grieving parents of a young man killed when his truck flew off a snow-plowed bridge want drivers to realize they could face the same danger.

“I don’t want to see other people be injured or killed,” Craig Weber says of his son’s accident and other crashes the past few years in Chicago, Milwaukee and other wintry locales in which drivers slid up against snow that had been pushed by plows against highway barriers and were vaulted off elevated roads.

Christopher Weber was 27. The snow had stopped falling a full day before. He was making his morning commute over the towering Hoan Bridge on Interstate 794 along Milwaukee’s lakefront six years ago. His pickup truck hit ice on the bridge and fishtailed. As he slid, the concrete barrier at the side of the highway didn’t keep him on the road. Plowed snow was packed hard and high against it, so the barrier acted like a snowboarder’s ramp. Weber couldn’t keep from riding up that ramp and vaulting off the bridge.

Weber, who just weeks earlier had started work at an information technology job he’d dreamed of getting, was killed when his truck landed on its roof 44 feet below.

“My thought was, ‘It’s a freak accident,’ ” says his father, who was a police officer for 41 years in southeastern Wisconsin. “Maybe it’s not so freakish.”

No government agency tracks these crashes. But a Chicago Sun-Times investigation has tallied 53 such snow-ramp crashes in cold-weather states since 1994, including five in Chicago and Milwaukee in a two-week span last year. Among them, the Sun-Times reported, two people were killed when their car flew off a snow ramp on the Stevenson Expressway in Chicago. Two other vehicles vaulted off snow ramps on highways in Milwaukee.

Authorities responsible for snow removal in Illinois and Wisconsin haven’t done enough to ease this danger, Weber’s parents say.

“I would wish that they would change those policies so that doesn’t happen to another family,” says Deb Myrick, Christopher Weber’s mother.

Lauren FitzPatrick and Stephanie Zimmermann have more on snow-ramp crashes here.

Holiday festivities for many include family and community dinners, a Hanukkah menorah, a Kwanzaa kinara, visits to Christkindlmarket in Daley plaza, or even a Festivus pole.

If, however, nothing completes your own joyous celebration better than dazzling lights and lasers, pyrotechnics, and Christmas carols delivered with thundering guitars, chances are you’re a fan of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The group, affectionately known as TSO, returns to the Allstate Arena on Wednesday with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO and More.”

TSO began in 1996 as the brainchild of the late composer/producer Paul O’Neill, whose idea was to create a project that would push the boundaries of symphonic rock. The vision drew upon the theatricality of progressive rock bands like Pink Floyd and conceptual storytelling from rock operas like the Who’s “Tommy.” Broadway composers including Andrew Lloyd Webber and classical pieces like Carl Orff’s bombastic “O Fortuna” provided further inspiration. O’Neill enlisted members of the heavy metal band Savatage, including guitarist and TSO musical director Al Pitrelli.

This year’s TSO tour (which features 101 shows) centers upon “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” which began as a 1999 television special including songs from TSO’s first two albums, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” and “The Christmas Attic.”

Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs in concert in 2021. They bring their Christmas tour to the Allstate Arena Wednesday for two shows. Bob Carey

The storyline involves a prodigal child who longs for home on Christmas Eve and learns that it’s never too late to reconcile with loved ones. The expanded concert program, which includes holiday staples like “A Mad Russian’s Christmas” and “Wizards in Winter,” was first presented in 2015 and ran seasonally through 2018. The show has evolved, but Pitrelli emphasizes the importance of maintaining its core.

Throughout its touring career, TSO has donated a portion of every ticket sold to charities in host cities. Chicago-based organizations have included food banks and arts programs in public schools. Chicago is an important city to TSO, and home to many longtime fans whom Pitrelli fondly calls his “repeat offenders.”

“There were seven cities on our first itinerary in 1999, and Chicago was one of them,” says Pitrelli. Since 2003, TSO has made 18 visits for 33 performances at the Allstate Arena. The guitarist eagerly anticipates his return.

“I love standing downstage center for the solo in ‘O Holy Night’ and staring up at that wooden ceiling,” says Pitrelli. “And after the second show at the Allstate, get me my Lou Malnati’s pizza! Once a year, that’s my guilty pleasure.”

Jeff Elbel has more on TSO ahead of their return to Allstate Arena Wednesday here.

On Friday, we asked you: What’s the best part about winter in Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said...

“The best part of winter in Chicago is the fun you can have in Chicago’s parks and lakefront — you can walk, sled, bike, walk your dog, sit on a bench and absorb the beauty or have a snowball fight.” — Gene Tenner

“Newly fallen snow on the trees and undisturbed on the landscape. The same trees defined by an ice storm, outlined in crystal. It’s the following sludge and/or sliding through intersections that take its toll.” — Elizabeth Bj Fukawa

“Getting out the snow blower. I love it.” — Ray Westbrook

“Staying inside and looking at the beautiful snow through the windows!” — Louise Nusbaum

“Iceskating in Millenium Park or Maggie Daley Ribbon. Seeing the beautiful Christmas decorations down Michigan Ave or Marshall Fields — I still call it that — but after that, I really hate the ice, cold and snow and that wind!” — Barbara Crowley

“Hats, boots, gloves, long coats, and salt stains. Magnificent!” — Robert Lisowski

“The lights on the buildings glistening in the snow.” — Leslie A. Fritz Harris

“Honestly? I love radiator heat. I love to hear it when it begins to hiss and jangle. It gives me great comfort.” — Timothy Patrick Kirby

“When it’s real quiet and the snow is falling.” — Jackie Waldhier

“The best part of winter in Chicago is when it ends in June.” — Howard Moore

