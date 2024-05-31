The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
Eat Well Well

Why some health experts are making the switch from coffee to cocoa powder

By  Hannah Yasharoff | USA Today
   
SHARE Why some health experts are making the switch from coffee to cocoa powder
It’s not just the basis for a tasty snow day beverage — cocoa powder popularity is on the rise as some health experts and wellness influencers laud it for certain health benefits.

Cocoa sales are on the rise and expected to keep growing at least in part due to demand for cocoa powder, according to a market research report published recently by Fairfield.

As interest in cocoa powder spikes, should you make the switch from drinking coffee or tea? Here’s what nutrition experts want you to know.

Is cocoa powder good for you?

Cocoa powder does offer some health benefits including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, registered dietitian Miranda Galati said.

Cocoa beans contain a compound called flavanols, which have been linked to improved cardiovascular health and blood sugar control, according to Harvard Health.

If you’re in the market for a beverage to look forward to in the morning without the caffeine jitters, cocoa powder could be the answer. A tablespoon only has about 12 milligrams of caffeine, compared to about 25 to 50 milligrams in a cup of tea and around 100 to 150 for a cup of coffee.

But Galati also wants to remind consumers that “no single food or drink can transform your health.” If you like drinking coffee, keep drinking coffee. If you enjoy the taste of cocoa, feel free to introduce that to your morning routine.

Which is healthier coffee or cocoa powder?

Most dietitians will tell you that the word “healthiest” is subjective — those with different health goals or concerns may have very different definitions of what’s best for them.

“I wouldn’t rely on either one for substantial health benefit,” Galati says. “Choose the one you prefer — but if you enjoy coffee for the alertness and mood improvements, it’s probably a better bet.”

She adds: “The healthiest food in any category will depend on you, your budget, your culture, your health goals and so much more. It’s amazing to make more nutrient-dense choices when possible, but choosing the more processed or convenient option isn’t always a bad thing either. As a registered dietitian who wants you to build a healthy lifestyle that lasts, I’d recommend ditching the idea that there’s a healthiest version of anything.”

When it comes to coffee, both caffeinated and decaf offer similar health benefits, including links to healthy liver enzyme levels and decreased odds of developing colorectal cancer, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Caffeinated coffee can provide “unique benefits like improved mood, alertness, and athletic performance,” Galati says.

“But if it makes you jittery, anxious or interferes with your sleep, decaf is your best bet,” she adds. “Decaf coffee offers a lot of the same benefits as regular, without the potential downsides of caffeine.”

Decaf, Galati notes, also offers “health-supporting antioxidants and other phytochemicals that may protect against type 2 diabetes, mental decline and some cancers.”

For those who experience physical or mental side effects from caffeine, Galati suggests turning to decaf coffee or herbal teas.

Read more at usatoday.com.

