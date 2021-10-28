 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears predictions: Week 8 vs 49ers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s home game against the 49ers:

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, Rick Telander, Rick Morrissey, and Mark Potash
Chicago Bears v San Francisco 49ers
Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks sacks then-49ers quarterback Nick Mullens in 2018.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s home game against the 49ers:

Rick Morrissey

49ers 17-13

I understand that the 49ers aren’t any good. I understand that they have quarterback issues, just like their opponent does. I understand that their defense isn’t what anyone would call dominating. But none of that means they’re worse than a reeling Bears team. Season: 5-2.

Rick Telander

Bears 16-14

If the Bears had a passing attack, this could be a breakout game. But scoring actual points? Like touchdowns and such? Giggle. They’ve scored more than 20 points once this season (24 against the 0-7 Lions). They’re averaging eight a game the last three games. But the 49ers reek too. Maybe more. Season: 5-2.

Patrick Finley

49ers 20-16

Bears coach Matt Nagy has a career regular-season winning percentage of .564. To pass him, 49ers coach-slash-offensive-wunderkind Kyle Shanahan, whose career record is 31-39, would have to win his next 20 games. What does that mean? I have no clue. But the Bears have had a brutal week. Season: 6-1.

Jason Lieser

Bears 15-13

The Bears have hit a point where they’re a home underdog against a 2-4 opponent. Absorb that for a moment. But the 49ers aren’t particularly good at anything, and the Bears should be able to eke it out. Season: 6-1.

Mark Potash

Bears 19-17

The Bears aren’t as bad as they’ve looked. Their losses are to the Rams (6-1), Browns (4-3), Packers (6-1) and Buccaneers (6-1). The 49ers are 2-4, with four consecutive losses. Season: 6-1.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews strikes wrong chords with comments on Stan Bowman, Kyle Beach

On a day when the Hawks and the hockey community needed to deliver empathy and demonstrate progress, Toews fell far short on both fronts.

By Ben Pope

Miles de estudiantes de CPS siguen sin servicio de autobús

En total, unos 3,800 de los más de 16,000 niños que normalmente viajan por autobús siguen sin rutas.

By Nader Issa

Biden should declare a climate emergency, EPA Midwest employees say

The Chicago-based union head calls for strengthening an environmental agency decimated by former President Donald Trump’s administration.

By Brett Chase

Estudiantes de Northwestern se roban miles de pruebas de COVID-19

La mayoría de los kits de prueba se recuperaron de por lo menos dos estudiantes de Northwestern.

By David Struett

Un muerto, 2 heridos en balacera en Humboldt Park

Estaban en la acera en la cuadra 700 al norte de Trumbull Avenue cuando alguien abrió fuego alrededor de la 1:25 p.m.

By Sun-Times Wire

Facebook renames itself Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

Skeptics point out that the rebranding also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers.

By Associated Press