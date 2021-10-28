Bears predictions: Week 8 vs 49ers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s home game against the 49ers:

Rick Morrissey

49ers 17-13

I understand that the 49ers aren’t any good. I understand that they have quarterback issues, just like their opponent does. I understand that their defense isn’t what anyone would call dominating. But none of that means they’re worse than a reeling Bears team. Season: 5-2.

Rick Telander

Bears 16-14

If the Bears had a passing attack, this could be a breakout game. But scoring actual points? Like touchdowns and such? Giggle. They’ve scored more than 20 points once this season (24 against the 0-7 Lions). They’re averaging eight a game the last three games. But the 49ers reek too. Maybe more. Season: 5-2.

Patrick Finley

49ers 20-16

Bears coach Matt Nagy has a career regular-season winning percentage of .564. To pass him, 49ers coach-slash-offensive-wunderkind Kyle Shanahan, whose career record is 31-39, would have to win his next 20 games. What does that mean? I have no clue. But the Bears have had a brutal week. Season: 6-1.

Jason Lieser

Bears 15-13

The Bears have hit a point where they’re a home underdog against a 2-4 opponent. Absorb that for a moment. But the 49ers aren’t particularly good at anything, and the Bears should be able to eke it out. Season: 6-1.

Mark Potash

Bears 19-17

The Bears aren’t as bad as they’ve looked. Their losses are to the Rams (6-1), Browns (4-3), Packers (6-1) and Buccaneers (6-1). The 49ers are 2-4, with four consecutive losses. Season: 6-1.