Bears draft Baylor RB Trestan Ebner in sixth round at No. 203 overall

The Bears loaded up on late-round picks with a flurry of trades Saturday, and one of the players they got from that haul is Baylor RB Trestan Ebner. They drafted Ebner in the sixth round at No. 203 overall.

Ebner, 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, was an excellent dual-threat in college. Over five seasons, he totaled 1,690 yards rushing at 4.9 per carry and 1,515 yards receiving on 127 catches. He scored 20 touchdowns.

The Bears currently have David Montgomery as their top running back and Khalil Herbert behind him. Montgomery’s rookie contract runs out at the end of this season.

Here’s the updated list of the Bears’ picks:

Second round, No. 39: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

Second round, No. 48: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Third round, No. 71: Tennessee WR Velus Jones

Fifth round, No. 168: Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones

Fifth round, No. 174: Miami (Ohio) DE Dominique Robinson

Sixth round, No. 186: San Diego State OT Zachary Thomas

Sixth round, No. 203: Baylor RB Trestan Ebner

Sixth round, No. 207

Seventh round, No. 226

Seventh round, No. 254

Seventh round, No. 255

