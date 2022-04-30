The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Bears draft Baylor RB Trestan Ebner in sixth round at No. 203 overall

After several trades, the team still has many more picks Saturday.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
   
A file photo of Halas Hall, headquarters of the Chicago Bears.

The Bears are in Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Annie Costabile

The Bears loaded up on late-round picks with a flurry of trades Saturday, and one of the players they got from that haul is Baylor RB Trestan Ebner. They drafted Ebner in the sixth round at No. 203 overall.

Ebner, 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, was an excellent dual-threat in college. Over five seasons, he totaled 1,690 yards rushing at 4.9 per carry and 1,515 yards receiving on 127 catches. He scored 20 touchdowns.

The Bears currently have David Montgomery as their top running back and Khalil Herbert behind him. Montgomery’s rookie contract runs out at the end of this season.

Here’s the updated list of the Bears’ picks:

Second round, No. 39: Washington CB Kyler Gordon
Second round, No. 48: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
Third round, No. 71: Tennessee WR Velus Jones
Fifth round, No. 168: Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones
Fifth round, No. 174: Miami (Ohio) DE Dominique Robinson
Sixth round, No. 186: San Diego State OT Zachary Thomas
Sixth round, No. 203: Baylor RB Trestan Ebner
Sixth round, No. 207
Seventh round, No. 226
Seventh round, No. 254
Seventh round, No. 255

Bears draft Illinois center Doug Kramer, a Hinsdale Central grad
Bears draft DE Dominique Robinson in fifth round at No. 174 overall
Bears draft SDSU tackle Zach Thomas in Round 6
Bears draft Illinois center Doug Kramer, a Hinsdale Central grad
Bears draft DE Dominique Robinson in fifth round at No. 174 overall
Bears draft SDSU tackle Zach Thomas in Round 6
Bears take OT Braxton Jones in Round 5
Halas Intrigue, Episode 222: The picks are in
Bears make 4 trades on Day 3 of draft
