Thursday, November 2, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coaches press on after David Walker’s firing

Bears assistants “have a responsibility to the players” to stay focused after the team lost its second coach in six weeks, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Wednesday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks on before a preseason game in August.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“We just dive into it, we keep rolling with our process,” he said.

The Bears fired running backs coach David Walker on Wednesday because of workplace behavior for which he’d been previously warned, a source said. Six weeks earlier, defensive coordinator Alan Williams said he resigned to take care of his family, but the Sun-Times confirmed his departure was related to conduct at work.

“We’re diving into making sure we have everything ready for the players and making sure they have everything that they need so they can go out and play at the highest level this week,” Getsy said.

The Bears promoted offensive quality control coach Omar Young to take Walker’s place. Young worked with Getsy as as member of the Packers, serving as his de facto assistant wide receivers coach in 2017.

“We’re excited about his opportunity,” Getsy said. “We’ll be just fine getting those guys prepared for it.”

The Bears play the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.

