Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Bears hire Chiefs' executive Ted Crews to run public relations ahead of QB Caleb Williams' likely arrival

In their search to find someone who can steer the team through the tremendous amount of attention it’ll be getting, they chose an executive who worked with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

By  Jason Lieser
   
The Bears are widely expected to draft Williams first overall in the draft next week.

Michael Conroy/AP Photos

As the Bears venture into a new era with USC quarterback Caleb Williams likely arriving next week as the No. 1 pick in the draft, they are restructuring their public relations department under someone who has plenty of experience handling the nonstop attention Williams will draw.

They announced the hiring of Ted Crews, the Chiefs’ executive vice president of communications throughout their run of championships, as special advisor to president Kevin Warren and chief administrative officer. He will oversee corporate and football communications.

Crews is a longtime friend of Bears general manager Ryan Poles from their time together with the Chiefs. Crews arrived in Kansas City in 2012 and worked there through last season, when the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five seasons; Poles worked in their personnel department from 2009 through ’21.

The Bears fired former vice president of communications Brandon Faber last week and have fired two other media relations employees over the last two years.

Crews’ experience with the Chiefs was solid preparation for the scrutiny Williams and the Bears will face. Not only were they the focal point of the NFL because they won, but Patrick Mahomes’ stardom has transcended the sport, and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce became a celebrity beyond football last season while dating Taylor Swift.

