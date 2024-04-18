The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Simone Biles: 'Nothing foul' about comments made by her husband, new Bear Jonathan Owens

She thought the backlash from her fans was “hilarious at first — and then they hurt my feelings.”

By  Patrick Finley
   
Simone Biles: 'Nothing foul' about comments made by her husband, new Bear Jonathan Owens
Gymnast Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears

Gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, Bears player Jonathan Owens, record a video on the field before Owens threw out a first pitch before a game between the White Sox and Cincinnati Reds at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 13.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Gymnastics legend Simone Biles told a popular podcast this week that she “broke down” over fan backlash from an interview given by her husband, new Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

Speaking about his marriage to Biles and his reputation as the less famous of the two, Owens told “The Pivot” in December that “men are the catch.”

Biles told the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, in a show posted Wednesday, that those comments were taken the wrong way by her fans, many of whom were upset.

“He never said I wasn’t the catch … ” she said. “There was nothing foul about it.”

She thought the backlash from her fans was “hilarious at first — and then they hurt my feelings.” The negative comments proved to be too much, she said.

“One night I broke down,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this?’ You don’t know him. You don’t know who he is. If anyone’s met him, they’d know he’s the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody.

“That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family. Never. I’ve been in the limelight long enough that I can brush things off.”

Owens and Biles married in April 2023. The Bears signed Owens, a former Texans and Packers player, in March.

