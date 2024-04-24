The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Caleb Williams a fan of the Bears' proposed dome

The USC quarterback, whom the Bears are expected to pick first in the NFL draft here on Thursday night, was clear that he’s prepared to play in cold temperatures in the NFL.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Caleb Williams a fan of the Bears' proposed dome
IMG_3129 (1).jpg

USC quarterback Caleb Williams speaks Wednesday in Detroit.

Patrick Finley, Chicago Sun-Times

DETROIT — Count Caleb Williams a fan of the Bears’ proposed domed stadium.

“If that were the place, I’d be excited — If that was the thing that was happening, I’d be excited,” he said Wednesday. “It wouldn’t be for a couple years obviously. It takes a while to build things like that. I would be excited to be in the stadium.”

The USC quarterback, whom the Bears are expected to pick first in the NFL draft here on Thursday night, was clear that he’s prepared to play in cold temperatures in the NFL. He spoke Thursday following an NFL charity event while standing outside in mid-30s wind chill.

“I played in Ohio when it was snowing,” he said. “I played in rain, sleet. I played in below freezing. I played in super-high temperatures. I feel like I hit all the temperatures.”

The Bears were set to unveil stadium plans on the lakefront later Wednesday. They are focusing on building downtown despite owning the former Arlington International Racecourse site in Arlington Heights.

Related

More coverage of the Bears' stadium plans

Bears considering lakefront for new stadium

    SOLDIERFIELD-031224-09.jpeg
    Bears
    Bears to reveal how to pay for $4.6 billion domed lakefront stadium development — and what it will look like
    The plans, according to the team, will include “additional green and open space with access to the lakefront for families and fans on the Museum Campus.”
    By Fran Spielman
     
    IMG_3129 (1).jpg
    Bears
    Caleb Williams a fan of the Bears' proposed dome
    The USC quarterback, whom the Bears are expected to pick first in the NFL draft here on Thursday night, was clear that he’s prepared to play in cold temperatures in the NFL.
    By Patrick Finley
     
    SOLDIERFIELD-031224-aerial-south-parking.jpg
    Bears
    Bears make big additions to legal team in continued push for new lakefront stadium
    The Bears have hired political veteran Andrea Zopp to serve as a senior adviser on their legal team.
    By Sophie Sherry
     
    SOLDIERFIELD-031224-11.jpg
    Fran Spielman Show
    Bears in a hurry to build domed lakefront stadium, but Friends of the Parks says, 'Not so fast'
    Gin Kilgore, acting executive director of Friends of the Parks, is not about to go along with what she called Bears President Kevin Warren’s “Buy now. This deal won’t last” sales pitch.
    By Fran Spielman
     
    SOLDIERFIELD-031224-aerial-south-parking.jpg
    Bears
    Bears put lakefront stadium cards on the table with state agency key to funding deal
    Frank Bilecki, executive director of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, said the Bears are eyeing the same portion of the hotel tax the White Sox hope to use to fund a new stadium in the South Loop.
    By Fran Spielman
     
    Stadiums Public Funding
    Sports
    When voters say 'no' to new stadiums, what do professional sports teams do next?
    “The next page in the playbook, if they lose this referendum, would be to threaten to move,” said Brad Humphreys, an economics professor at West Virginia University, who researches sports stadiums.
    By Associated Press
     
    Johnson_Q_A_post_HUD.jpg
    Bears
    Despite $1B cost, mayor open to helping develop area around proposed new Bears stadium on lakefront
    Mayor Brandon Johnson did not commit to spending a specific amount of public money to lakefront infrastructure improvements, but vowed that whatever public money is invested, it must be committed to creating more housing and jobs and “a sustainable, clean economy.”
    By Fran Spielman
     
    A rendering of the interior of a proposed new stadium for the White Sox at The 78 in the South Loop.
    City Hall
    Ask voters about taxpayer subsidies for Bears, Sox stadiums, former Gov. Quinn says
    Proposed referendum on November ballot could face opposition from Mayor Brandon Johnson, but he “should want what the people of Chicago want,” Pat Quinn said.
    By Fran Spielman
     
    SOLDIERFIELD-031224-11.jpg
    Bears
    Bears president: Lakefront stadium gives team 'best opportunity for success'
    It was the latest declaration from the Bears that playing downtown — and not on the 326-acre property it bought in Arlington Heights — is their preferred course of action.
    By Patrick Finley
     
    SOLDIERFIELD-031224-11.jpg
    Bears
    New Bears lakefront stadium could come with hotel, sports museum — and $1B campus revamp
    As the team shifts focus from Arlington Heights to a new stadium south of Soldier Field, its proposals seek major infrastructure upgrades around the Museum Campus.
    By Mitchell Armentrout
     
    REESE-060317-08.JPG
    City Hall
    Bears urged to consider Michael Reese hospital site for domed stadium to avoid lakefront legal battle
    One day after the Bears offered to spend $2 billion in private money to help build a publicly owned dome near where Soldier Field sits now, Friends of the Parks board member Fred Bates was not appeased by the team’s sketchy promise to create nearly 20% more open space.
    By Fran Spielman
     
    SOLDIERFIELD-031224-11.jpg
    Bears
    Bears would put $2B in private money into publicly owned lakefront stadium under new push
    The Bears confirmed they have shifted plans from building a stadium in Arlington Heights to building one at the Museum Campus.
    By Fran Spielman
     
    Aerial view of Soldier Field, Burnham Harbor and the lakefront.
    City Hall
    Bears should think big on lakefront domed stadium, state lawmaker says
    State Rep. Kam Buckner, whose district includes Soldier Field, wants to put public transit in an underutilized busway to make the lakefront more accessible and surround the new stadium with bars, restaurants and a hotel.
    By Fran Spielman
     
    This rendering, provided by Related Midwest, show's a St. Patrick's Day themed event at the proposed new White Sox stadium along the Chicago River in the South Loop.
    White Sox
    White Sox, Bears discussing 'financing partnership' for two stadiums, developer says
    “Wouldn’t it be unbelievable for our city if you were to see two amazing facilities for these great sports teams built at once?” said Curt Bailey, president of Related Midwest, which oversees the vacant 62-acre site where the White Sox hope to build.
    By Fran Spielman
     
    Roger Goodell talks at a news conference.
    Bears
    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: New Bears stadium would be ‘great opportunity’
    Goodell steered clear of picking sides between the sites in Arlington Heights and Chicago, though.
    By Jason Lieser
     
    Bears president Kevin Warren
    Bears
    Bears president Kevin Warren touts benefit of downtown stadium
    The Bears are still talking to Arlington Heights officials to try to drive down their property tax assessment there. They’ve discussed staying on the lakefront, including building on a parking lot south of Soldier Field.
    By Patrick Finley
     
    La parcela sur (esquina inferior izquierda) del Soldier Field es uno de los lugares que se están considerando para ubicar un nuevo estadio de los Bears.
    Bears
    Could Bears stay on lakefront? Team researching Soldier Field parking lot for new stadium
    The Bears’ decision to have a surveyor examine the South Lot of Soldier Field, as a source confirmed Thursday, is the latest instance of the team exploring options for a new stadium outside of Arlington Heights.
    By Patrick Finley and Fran Spielman
     

    Proposed Arlington Heights stadium updates

    Former Arlington Park racetrack site in Arlington Heights
    Bears
    Arlington Heights proposes tax deal for Bears stadium
    The overture comes as the Bears’ focus has shifted from the former Arlington Park racetrack to a domed stadium on Chicago’s lakefront.
    By Daily Herald
     
    One man in a blue pinstriped jacket and orange tie listens in the foreground as a blurry-looking man stands in the background.
    Bears
    Bears 'disappointed' after Board of Review blocks lower Arlington Heights property tax bill
    The Bears’ looming property tax bill of close to $11 million leaves team brass looking elsewhere as they work toward breaking ground on a long-coveted dome.
    By Mitchell Armentrout
     
    An aerial view of the former Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights Wednesday afternoon, June 14, 2023.
    Bears
    Cook County officials touch down on $124.7M assessment on Bears' proposed stadium site in Arlington Heights
    An expected property tax bill around $11 million is well above what team leaders were hoping to pay as they weigh the possibilities of building a dome either in the suburbs or along Chicago’s lakefront.
    By Mitchell Armentrout
     
    A photo of the Arlington Park horse racetrack.
    Bears
    Bears and suburban school districts are $100 million apart on value of Arlington Park
    The Bears’ legal team argues the property should be assessed as vacant land. The districts value the property at $160 million; the team values the site at $60 million.
    By Emmanuel Camarillo and The Daily Herald
     
    Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon, pictured in 2020, when she was an Illinois Senate candidate.
    Business
    Country Club Hills jumps into Bears stadium blitz
    The south suburb joins Naperville, Waukegan, Aurora and Richton Park in courting the team, which has hit an impasse in property tax negotiations in Arlington Heights.
    By Mitchell Armentrout
     
    Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren listens during a January news conference at Halas Hall.&nbsp;
    Bears
    Bears delay Springfield stadium legislation drive this year
    The team’s president says the Bears won’t push for the legislation they argue is key to their plans for a massive development in Arlington Heights.
    By Mitchell Armentrout
     
    JOHNSON_080323_17.JPG
    Bears
    Slow down, Chicago Bears? Johnson won’t be rushed into deal to keep team in the city: ‘We’ll get there’
    Mayor Johnson has not yet offered an alternative stadium site to the Bears if the team is determined to leave Soldier Field. He says he’s using this time for relationship building.
    By Fran Spielman
     
    Soldier Field in 2019.
    Bears
    Bears president Kevin Warren, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson meet again
    The team and city will need to work together going forward regardless of the stadium issue, and Warren seems intent on maintaining that relationship.
    By Jason Lieser
     
    Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin
    Politics
    Field of Bears suitors grows to five: Aurora joins rush to lure team with new stadium
    With the team’s Arlington Heights proposal in flux, an Aurora spokesman said Bears representatives “responded quickly and positively” to their entreaty, which follows others from Naperville and Waukegan.
    By Mitchell Armentrout
     
    Rendering showing inside of Soldier Field if Chicago Bears were to stay.
    Bears
    New stadium call gets tougher for Chicago Bears, and Soldier Field is back in the mix
    While Naperville and other towns enter the picture, it really comes down to Arlington Heights versus Soldier Field, with one gaining momentum.
    By David Roeder
     
    A worker sprays water to keep the dust down as the excavator begins to demolish the Arlington Park grandstands on Friday.
    Bears
    Bears begin demolishing Arlington International Racecourse grandstand
    The Bears are stressing that demolition does not mean the team will necessarily develop the property for a new stadium. They bought the land for $197.3 million with that intent but have since grown dissatisfied with its property tax assessment.
    By Patrick Finley
     
    An aerial view of Waukegan in June 2022.
    Politics
    Waukegan wants to huddle with Bears on new stadium ‘along the shores of Lake Michigan’
    As the team mulls a new stadium, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor pitched the team on the north suburb’s “opportunities, advantages and history with the Bears organization.”
    By Mitchell Armentrout
     
    Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights on Sept. 29, 2021.&nbsp;
    Politics
    Arlington Heights still odds-on favorite to land Bears as team huddles ‘to squeeze out the best deal they possibly can’
    It’s too early to tell whether the team was bluffing when it said Arlington Heights has competition and introduced Naperville to the stadium game. Were the Bears angling for an Arlington Heights tax break?
    By Mitchell Armentrout
     
    Mayor Brandon Johnson (left) and Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren.
    City Hall
    Johnson holds getting-to-know-you video call with Bears as prelude to stadium talks
    “I grew up with the Super Bowl Shuffle,” said Wednesday, before a video chat with Bears President Kevin Warren. “We want to make sure that we can keep shufflin’ here in the city of Chicago with the Bears.”
    By Fran Spielman
     
    The colonnades of old Soldier Field, reflected in the glass exterior of the then-newly renovated stadium in 2003.
    City Hall
    Stalled Bears stadium talks create opening for Chicago mayor — if he’s willing to rewrite his playbook
    Brandon Johnson’s promise to make $1 billion worth of “investments in people,” makes it tough to imagine him moving a new Chicago Bears stadium to the top of his “to do” list.
    By Fran Spielman
     
    Fans wait before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and New York Jets at Soldier Field in 2018.
    News
    Naperville Bears? Team exploring move to the western suburb, fearing potential Arlington Heights stadium is ‘at risk’
    The proposal from Naperville comes as talks with Arlington Heights have stalled amid disagreements between the team and surrounding suburbs about taxing and school districts. The Bears vowed to keep working with Arlington Heights but said “it is no longer our singular focus.”
    By Tina Sfondeles
     
    A photo of the Arlington Park horse racetrack.
    Bears
    Bears to begin demolishing Arlington Park track next week as they move toward new stadium
    It’s another step toward leaving Soldier Field and building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
    By Jason Lieser
     
    Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights in September 2021.
    Springfield
    Bears finding it’ll take more than two-minute offense to win Springfield help for new stadium in Arlington Heights
    State Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines, told lawmakers he needs more time — and more support — to clinch a deal that he says would freeze a property tax assessment for up to 40 years for the Arlington Heights stadium and create a $3 admission tax on all events held there.
    By Tina Sfondeles
     
    Arlington Park Exterior Views
    Bears
    Bears seek permit to begin demolition of Arlington International Racecourse
    The Bears have submitted paperwork with the Village of Arlington Heights to begin tearing down the track, a team official confirmed late Wednesday.
    By Patrick Finley
     

    Columns and editorials

    Rendering of a proposed new White Sox ballpark at The 78.
    Sports
    Chicago stadiums, arenas and real estate make for a playground for the wealthy
    We all love sports teams, but regular people don’t own the buildings or the land they frolic upon. We just pay homage to the teams — and to the power-laden who own them.
    By Rick Telander
     
    SOLDIERFIELD-031224-09.jpeg
    Editorials
    Bears stadium proposal has us asking: Who's in charge of Chicago's lakefront?
    That the Bears can just diesel their way in, Bronko Nagurski-style, and attempt to set a sweeping agenda for the future of one of the world’s most iconic water frontages is more than a bit troubling.
    By CST Editorial Board
     
    SOLDIERFIELD-031224-aerial-south-parking.jpg
    Editorials
    Chicago's lakefront is too important to just hand off for a new Bears stadium
    Based on what we’ve seen of the Bears plans so far, and given the lakefront’s civic importance, Mayor Johnson should steer the team to consider other locations in Chicago.
    By CST Editorial Board
     
    Rendering of a proposed new White Sox ballpark at The 78.
    Columnists
    The Bears and the White Sox with a hand out together? Be very frightened.
    The idea of two new stadiums and public funding should be a nonstarter.
    By Rick Morrissey
     
    Screen Shot 2024-02-26 at 7.51.19 PM.png
    White Sox
    It's time to stop the stadium money train
    We citizens shouldn’t fall prey to our teams’ brazen financial requests.
    By Rick Telander
     
    Guaranteed Rate Field sits in the middle of 70-acres of stadium parking.
    Letters to the Editor
    Let the Bears have Guaranteed Rate Field
    There would be bountiful parking that Soldier Field lacks and the neighborhood would remain a sports mecca and home to Chicago’s most popular team.
    By Letters to the Editor
     

      Next Up In Chicago Bears
      A chance to wipe out 75 years of Bears quarterback futility with one simple announcement
      Bears give assistant GM Ian Cunningham a contract extension
      Bears’ second selection in NFL Draft is where the mystery starts
      NFL Draft is final piece of Bears GM Ryan Poles' rebuild
      Justin Fields trade 'tough' for ex-Bears teammates, who think he'll do well with Steelers
      Bears GM Ryan Poles: Plan is set for No. 1 pick in draft Thursday
      The Latest
      Ian Cunningham
      Bears
      Bears give assistant GM Ian Cunningham a contract extension
      Cunningham has worked for the Bears since 2022.
      By Patrick Finley
       
      April Perry, nominated by President Joe Biden to be Chicago's U.S. attorney. | Provided
      Politics
      April Perry's bid to be city's first female top federal prosecutor to end, Biden will tap her to be federal judge
      The White House on Wednesday will officially announce Biden’s intention to nominate April Perry to be a U.S. District Court judge. For months, the effort to confirm Perry as Chicago’s new U.S. Attorney was stalled by Sen. J.D. Vance, a Republican from Ohio.
      By Lynn Sweet and Jon Seidel
       
      mayorsmeeting04-18-24StaceyGreeneFenlon1stchair.jpg
      Outdoors
      First woman chairs Chicago fishing advisory committee
      Stacey Greene-Fenlon became the first woman and first person not connected to Chicago government to chair the Chicago fishing advisory committee on Thursday.
      By Dale Bowman
       
      Drinks That Do More. A can of Celsius, a fitness drink that is supposed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat, is shown on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in New York. The frenzy of functional beverages – drinks designed to do more than just taste good or hydrate - has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
      Eat Well
      With 'functional' beverages, brands rush to quench a thirst for drinks that do more than just taste good
      Nutritionists say the general trend of consumers seeking out healthier beverages is a good one. But experts also say people should be cautious and read ingredient labels.
      By Associated Press
       
      BLUESCLUB-041624 1.jpg
      Music
      After years of delays, Lee's Unleaded Blues reopening and vowing to celebrate musicmakers and the community
      The beloved South Side blues club will kick off its long-awaited return with two shows featuring John Primer and the Real Deal.
      By Erica Thompson
       