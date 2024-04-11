The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Bears Sports Politics

Bears make big additions to legal team in continued push for new lakefront stadium

The Chicago Bears have hired political veteran Andrea Zopp to serve as a senior adviser on their legal team.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Bears make big additions to legal team in continued push for new lakefront stadium
The Chicago Bears have shifted their new stadium hopes from Arlington Heights to the parking areas south of their current home, Soldier Field.

The Chicago Bears have shifted their new stadium hopes from Arlington Heights to the parking areas south of their current home, Soldier Field.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

The Chicago Bears have tapped Andrea Zopp, an established leader in the world of Chicago business and politics, to serve as an adviser in the team’s continued push for a new lakefront stadium.

Zopp, most recently a managing partner at venture capital firm Cleveland Avenue, will join the Bears as a senior adviser of legal and business affairs.

Zopp was not the only strategic hire made this week, as the team also announced Krista Whitaker as the club's new executive vice president of legal and business affairs and chief legal officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Krista and Andy to the Chicago Bears family," Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement released by the team. "Their combined expertise and dedication to excellence will be invaluable as we navigate complex legal issues, develop innovative programs and drive strategic initiatives, including the development of a new Chicago Bears stadium.”

Zopp was not made available for an interview Thursday as she had not yet been brought up to speed "regarding stadium discussions," according to a team spokesperson.

Andrea Zopp, then a candidate for the U.S. Senate, met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board on Tuesday, August 25, 2015.

Andrea Zopp, onetime head of World Business Chicago and a deputy mayor in the Rahm Emanuel administration, has joined the Chicago Bears’ effort to build a new lakefront domed stadium.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file photo

Before joining Cleveland Avenue, Zopp served as CEO and president of World Business Chicago for three years. Prior to that, Zopp was Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s deputy mayor and chief neighborhood development officer.

Zopp also ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016, losing in the Democratic primary the incumbent, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

Zopp has her work cut out for her as the Bears appear to be moving quickly on their proposal for a domed stadium just south of Soldier Field — to the dismay of advocacy groups who have long worked to protect the lakefront.

After meeting with Bears leadership late last month, Gin Kilgore, acting executive director of Friends of the Parks, said he’s not buying Warren’s hurry-up approach to a stadium deal.

Kilgore believes the city should invite the team to consider other locations, such as the lakefront site a little to the south of McCormick Place once occupied by Michael Reese Hospital.

In an interview last week, Kilgore would not say whether Friends of the Parks would file suit to block construction of a domed lakefront stadium.

Aside from location, there is also the issue of funding. Both the Bears and White Sox want new stadiums — the Sox envision a $1.5 billion ballpark in the South Loop — and both teams hope some of the money will come from bonds issued by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, created to build Guaranteed Rate Field, which opened in 1991. Bonds issued by that state agency are paid off with a portion of city hotel taxes. Both teams have stepped up efforts to hammer out a deal with the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority.

Warren claims construction costs could escalate by as much as $200 million for every year the team waits before starting work on a new home.

More coverage of the Bears’ stadium plans

Bears considering lakefront for new stadium

Proposed Arlington Heights stadium updates

Columns and editorials

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Packers will face the Eagles in Brazil in Friday night season opener
Bears GM Ryan Poles should stress quality over quantity in draft
Caleb Williams pushes back against claim he’s never overcome adversity
NFL approves more helmets specifically for quarterbacks, linemen
When Mike Ditka said no to Donald Trump — and Hope Hicks feared she’d hear, ‘You’re fired!’
Bears in a hurry to build domed lakefront stadium, but Friends of the Parks says, ‘Not so fast’
The Latest
Community members, activists and family members of Dexter Reed rally outside the District 11 police station, after COPA released body camera footage of the fatal police involved shooting of Dexter Reed, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Sobering thoughts about the 96 shots police fired at Dexter Reed
Dexter Reed’s shooting reminds one letter writer of something she was told in the 1960s: “If a cop uses his gun, he doesn’t fire just once.”
By Letters to the Editor
 
Suburban Chicago
Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes sued for alleged sexual assault, Mayor Henyard accused of cover-up
Holmes allegedly sexually assaulted a former village employee during a visit to Las Vegas last May for a conference, according to the lawsuit filed by the employee and a Dolton police officer. Mayor Henyard is accused in the suit of attempting to cover up the incident to protect herself.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Obit OJ Simpson Trial
Entertainment and Culture
Ito, Kato and the getaway Bronco: How O.J. Simpson’s murder case spawned a circus
Frenzy over the star’s alleged crimes turned many side players — from Faye Resnick to Johnnie Cochran — into dubious celebrities.
By Richard Roeper
 
ap22046500962539_720.jpg
Paycheck Protection Program
PPP fraud investigation by state watchdog finds $7.2 million in improper loans
The Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General found workers paid kickbacks to brokers who processed their fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans.
By Frank Main
 
Transportation
Uber adds taxi option for Chicago riders
Taxi drivers are skeptical about the addition, attributing a decline in taxi services to the ride-hailing company.
By Jessica Ma
 