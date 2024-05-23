Bears hope to ramp up rookie WR Rome Odunze next week

The Bears hope to get their other first-round pick back in full next week.

Former Washington receiver Rome Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick, is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered on the first day of rookie minicamp earlier this month. Odunze stretched with the Bears before their organized team activity Thursday at Halas Hall but did only limited walk-through work during practice.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll be starting to ramp back in there next week during the OTAs that we have,” coach Matt Eberflus said after practice.

Odunze’s 1,640 receiving yards last year were the most in the FBS and in Huskies history. Still, practice time spent with quarterback Caleb Williams, his fellow rookie, is invaluable.

Receiver DJ Moore sounded excited to see him running full speed. He’ll team with former Chargers standout Keenan Allen and Odunze this year to form what’s expected to be one of the most dangerous pass-catching trios in the NFL.

Moore first met Odunze during a Los Angeles throwing session with Allen and Williams in the days leading up to the NFL draft. He joked Thursday that perhaps Odunze knew something Moore didn’t then — that the Bears would draft him.

Seeing Odunze up close made an impact on Moore.

“When I’d first seen him [on film], I was like, ‘He can move,’” Moore said “And I didn’t know he was that fast until I saw him in person and how smooth he was. I’m just looking forward to him being out there.”

The Bears have another week of OTAs before mandatory minicamp begins June 4.