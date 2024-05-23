Bears coach: 'I see progress' in QB Caleb Williams in first week of OTAs

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is in his first week of organized team activities — and it hasn’t been perfect.

“This is the first time going against a pro defense, and a pretty good one,” coach Matt Eberflus said after Thursday’s session, the third practice of OTAs. “It’s going to be learning for everybody.”

Still, Eberflus said he’s found Williams to making improvements from day to day. He said he’s been impressed by Williams’ ability to apply classroom suggestions on the field the next day. The Bears learned about Williams’ acumen during the predraft progress and are now seeing it in person.

“I see progress,” Eberflus said.

Still, the Bears defense seems far ahead of the offense — and with good reason. The Bears are installing new coordinator Shane Waldron’s offensive scheme with a rookie quarterback under center.

At Thursday’s practice at Halas Hall, Williams struggled to find consistency in red zone drills. Three offensive starters — right tackle Darnell Wright, right guard Nate Davis and receiver Keenan Allen — were not in attendance. Rookie receiver Rome Odunze stretched at practice but was limited. The Bears expect Odunze, who has a hamstring injury, to participate fully in practice next week.