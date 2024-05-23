The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears coach: 'I see progress' in QB Caleb Williams in first week of OTAs

The Bears defense seems far ahead of the offense — and with good reason. The Bears are installing new coordinator Shane Waldron’s offensive scheme with a rookie quarterback under center.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears coach: 'I see progress' in QB Caleb Williams in first week of OTAs
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams

Bears coach Matt Eberflus has been impressed by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is in his first week of organized team activities — and it hasn’t been perfect.

“This is the first time going against a pro defense, and a pretty good one,” coach Matt Eberflus said after Thursday’s session, the third practice of OTAs. “It’s going to be learning for everybody.”

Still, Eberflus said he’s found Williams to making improvements from day to day. He said he’s been impressed by Williams’ ability to apply classroom suggestions on the field the next day. The Bears learned about Williams’ acumen during the predraft progress and are now seeing it in person.

“I see progress,” Eberflus said.

Still, the Bears defense seems far ahead of the offense — and with good reason. The Bears are installing new coordinator Shane Waldron’s offensive scheme with a rookie quarterback under center.

At Thursday’s practice at Halas Hall, Williams struggled to find consistency in red zone drills. Three offensive starters — right tackle Darnell Wright, right guard Nate Davis and receiver Keenan Allen — were not in attendance. Rookie receiver Rome Odunze stretched at practice but was limited. The Bears expect Odunze, who has a hamstring injury, to participate fully in practice next week.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
NFL Draft to be held in Pittsburgh in 2026
Ex-Bears QB Justin Fields 'nowhere near my ceiling' as he relaunches career with Steelers
Bears season-ticket holders blitzed by steep price hikes
Polling Place: Here's how confident you are after seeing Bears' 'easy' schedule
New hope? Why the Bears believe they will succeed where George Lucas failed
NFL schedule guru Mike North explains quirks in Bears’ 2024 slate
The Latest
Customers line up outside Wayfair at Edens Plaza in Wilmette on its opening day Thursday.
Housing & development
Just what you need: Popular online retailer Wayfair draws a crowd at its first physical store
Hundreds of shoppers gathered outside the store before it’s opening, with some customers arriving as early as 5:30 a.m. for a chance to buy furniture and home goods.
By Abby Miller
 
Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference after the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Golf
Louisville police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler disciplined for not having bodycam activated
The city’s police chief noted that the department’s officers are expected to maintain their body-worn cameras in a “constant state of operational readiness.”
By Associated Press
 
Zantac
Health
Cook County jury rules Zantac not the cause of Brookfield woman's colon cancer
Jurors deliberated for just over four hours from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. The three-week long trial — a first of thousands of similar cases nationwide to appear before a jury — wrapped up Wednesday.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
IMG_1429.jpeg
Columnists
Ghost of Adam Toledo hovers over ShotSpotter debate
Should police respond to gunshots? Or just ignore them?
By Neil Steinberg
 
Michael Schill
Politics
Northwestern president grilled by Republicans about deal with pro-Palestinian protesters
President Michael Schill is one of three university leaders to face harsh questions and criticism from House Republicans today.
By Lisa Kurian Philip | WBEZ
 