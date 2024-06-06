Bears CB Kyler Gordon misses minicamp practice with back injury

Bears coach Matt Eberflus isn’t worried about injuries at this point in the year, but some of his key players have been on the sideline during mandatory minicamp.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon was the latest to miss practice, sitting out Thursday because of a lower back injury. Eberflus wasn’t sure whether he got hurt in practice Wednesday, but said he woke up Thursday morning with soreness.

He dismissed it as a minor injury, especially given that the team’s next full practice is about six weeks away.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet was out for the second consecutive day, and the team also sat wide receiver Tyler Scott and rookie defensive end Austin Booker.

“We don’t see anything that’s a serious issue,” Eberflus said.

The Bears’ only significant injury concern at this point is rookie offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie.

Amegadjie, a third-round pick who played at Hinsdale Central and Yale, was recovering from a quad injury when the Bears drafted him. Eberflus said he expects him to be good to go for training camp.