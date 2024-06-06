The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears CB Kyler Gordon misses minicamp practice with back injury

Bears coach Matt Eberflus dismissed it as a non-issue and said the same of injuries that kept tight end Cole Kmet and others out Thursday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears CB Kyler Gordon misses minicamp practice with back injury
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon

Gordon practiced Wednesday, but woke up with soreness in his lower back Thursday and missed practice.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Bears coach Matt Eberflus isn’t worried about injuries at this point in the year, but some of his key players have been on the sideline during mandatory minicamp.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon was the latest to miss practice, sitting out Thursday because of a lower back injury. Eberflus wasn’t sure whether he got hurt in practice Wednesday, but said he woke up Thursday morning with soreness.

He dismissed it as a minor injury, especially given that the team’s next full practice is about six weeks away.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet was out for the second consecutive day, and the team also sat wide receiver Tyler Scott and rookie defensive end Austin Booker.

“We don’t see anything that’s a serious issue,” Eberflus said.

The Bears’ only significant injury concern at this point is rookie offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie.

Amegadjie, a third-round pick who played at Hinsdale Central and Yale, was recovering from a quad injury when the Bears drafted him. Eberflus said he expects him to be good to go for training camp.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears announce 9 open practices for training camp, including joint practice with Bengals
Jaquan Brisker 3.0 expected to be better than ever
As Bears vets break for summer, they're ready to win now
Bears QB Caleb Williams on team's offensive talent: 'We're gonna be pretty damn good'
The Bears think they have a top-5 defense
Caleb Williams a long way from a defining moment
The Latest
MEXICOWOMEN-06XX24-08.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Para mujeres mexicoestadounidenses en Chicago, la victoria de Claudia Sheinbaum despierta la esperanza
Las residentes de Chicago vieron desde lejos cómo México elegía a su primera mujer presidenta. Algunas dicen que la histórica elección les ha hecho sentirse esperanzadas sobre el avance de los derechos de la mujer y la dirección del país latinoamericano.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Screenshot 2024-06-06 at 2.42.48 PM.png
Sports Media
Blackhawks replace Chris Vosters after change of heart, strained relationship with Darren Pang
Word circulated earlier this week that the Hawks were speaking with announcers’ agents. When the Sun-Times reached out to the Hawks, the team didn’t respond until shortly before their announcement.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Copy of Untitled Design.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Graduados de CPS y vecinos de toda la vida van juntos a Stanford con becas completas
A pesar de llevar años separados, Guadalupe Miranda y Fernando González se graduaron la semana pasada en las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago. Los dos, compañeros de clase desde la infancia, obtuvieron becas completas para Stanford University en agosto. Ahora se reúnen para compartir la emoción que sienten por sus planes universitarios.
By Nader Issa
 
Matt Eberflus
Bears
As Bears vets break for summer, they're ready to win now
Safety Jaquan Brisker has declared, “No more waiting.” This isn’t the year for “coulda, woulda, shoulda.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Cleopatra Cowley holds photo of Hadiya Pendleton
Other Views
Every Chicagoan can help make our summers safer from gun violence
Many people want to actively promote and celebrate peace and stop gun violence, but too often they don’t know how to get engaged. But there are National Gun Violence Awareness: Wear Orange activities taking place around the city.
By Cleopatra Cowley  and Joel Hamernick
 