Bears GM: CB Jaylon Johnson is ‘not going to go anywhere’

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson won’t be playing anywhere but Chicago next year, general manager Ryan Poles said Wednesday.

That was his most significant assurance yet about Johnson, who requested a trade away from the Bears before the league’s Nov. 1 trade deadline — and was denied. Johnson was voted to his first Pro Bowl last week.

“We have really good communication,” Poles said. “The big thing was just kind of take a break here after the season and then we’ll start talks again.

“I feel really good about that situation. Jaylon’s not going to go anywhere, and we’ll work through it to get something done.”

The Bears could give Johnson the franchise tag between Feb. 20 and March 5, which would keep him in Chicago on a one-year deal and allow the Bears to continue negotiating a long-term deal until July.

Johnson, who was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded cornerback this season, remains open to staying in Chicago.

