Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Blackhawks fall to Golden Knights in penultimate game of season

The Hawks weren’t able to translate possession time into much tangible offense during a 3-1 loss Tuesday in Vegas.

By  Ben Pope
   
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights

Frank Nazar (No. 91) and the Blackhawks lost 3-1 to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Ian Maule/AP Photos

LAS VEGAS — The Blackhawks possessed the puck more Tuesday than they have in recent games, but they weren’t able to penetrate the Golden Knights’ defense too often in a 3-1 loss.

"[In] the first period, we had really good chances on our forecheck,” coach Luke Richardson said. "[In the] second period, we weren’t as good getting through the neutral zone, so not as much time. But [in] the third period, much more.

“I liked our push in the third, and we had some good ‘O'-zone time. But that’s when [Knights goalie Logan] Thompson made his best saves.”

Brayden Nabb scored the game’s first goal late in the second period, spinning to deposit a rebound that Hawks goalie Petr Mrazek had lost track of. Michael Amadio doubled the hosts’ lead with 13 minutes to play, stripping Hawks rookie Frank Nazar in the neutral zone and ripping a perfectly placed shot past Mrazek.

Jason Dickinson pulled the Hawks within one with four minutes left, but the Knights sealed the Hawks’ fifth consecutive loss with an empty-net goal. The Knights finished with a 36-24 advantage in shots on goal.

Aside from the one miscue, Nazar stood out in a positive way in his second career game. He was one of the most involved Hawks throughout the night, recording five shot attempts, showing off some nifty stick-work and absorbing a hit from Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud like a brick wall.

"[Nazar] understands his position as a centerman,” Seth Jones said. “Especially in the defensive zone [when] we’re breaking the puck out, he’s always in the middle of the ice. ... He’s got a lot of speed. He took a couple big hits he didn’t need to take on the rush, just holding it a little bit longer than he should’ve.”

The Hawks, now a dismal 7-32-1 on the road, will conclude their season Thursday against the Kings in Los Angeles.

