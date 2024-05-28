The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks re-sign Zach Sanford, sign Martin Misiak to new contracts

Sanford will stick around as a depth forward option after signing a one-year contract Tuesday, while Misiak — a 2023 second-round pick — turns pro with a three-year entry-level contract.

By  Ben Pope
   
Chicago Blackhawks forward Zach Sanford plays hockey

The Blackhawks re-signed forward Zach Sanford on Tuesday.

Amber Bracken/AP Photos

The Blackhawks handed out their fourth and fifth new contracts of the offseason Tuesday, re-signing veteran forward Zach Sanford and signing prospect forward Martin Misiak.

Sanford will stick around as a depth option after inking a one-year, two-way deal carrying a minimal $775,000 salary-cap hit.

Claimed off waivers from the Coyotes during the Hawks’ mid-winter injury plague, the 29-year-old forward ended up tallying four points (all assists) in 18 games with the Hawks and added another six points in 13 AHL games with Rockford (plus four points in four AHL playoff games).

Sanford and Brett Seney, who was also re-signed to a one-year contract last week, fill similar niches as well-traveled guys whom the Hawks can easily flip between the NHL and AHL based on injuries and such. Before Seney, Alex Vlasic and Lukas Reichel had received the team’s first two new contracts of the offseason.

Misiak, meanwhile, inked a three-year entry-level contract carrying an $878,333 cap hit. One of the Hawks’ three second-round picks from last year, he will play in Rockford next season.

This past season, he tallied 47 points in 60 games in the OHL with the Erie Otters before making his AHL debut at the very end of the season, completing a whirlwind stretch of bouncing from team to team after leaving his native Slovakia in the middle of 2022-23.

He impressed at the prospect showcase last year, and the Hawks like his speed, competitiveness, size (6-2) and all-around versatility. But he is still rather raw, considering he’ll turn 20 in September, and he will need substantial time in the minor leagues to develop.

