Friday, December 16, 2022
Workers at 6 Chicago-area Starbucks plan walkouts through Sunday

The strikes are expected at stores that have unionized, targeting four Chicago locations and sites in Cary and Glenview.

By  David Roeder
   
Starbucks workers strike outside the drive-thru of a coffeehouse at 5964 N. Ridge Ave. in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Workers at six Chicago-area Starbucks plan strikes lasting several hours from Friday morning through Sunday.

The walkouts are planned at stores whose staffs have voted to unionize with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union. The baristas are protesting Starbucks’ closures of several stores around the country, including one in Chicago, whose workers elected to join the union.

They also said Starbucks has committed unfair labor practices, including firing some employees active in union organizing. A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hours for the planned walkouts vary, according to union leaders. They will occur at 620 Northwest Highway in Cary, 2760 Willow Road in Glenview, and at these Chicago sites: 5964 N. Ridge Ave.; 1601 W. Irving Park Road; 6350 N. Broadway and 6075 N. Lincoln Ave.

Union leaders said the Chicago-area strikes will be similar to job actions planned at about 100 Starbucks nationwide. Workers previously have staged one-day walkouts at a few of the coffee shops.

“In the face of flagrant hour cuts and needlessly harsh crackdowns on dress coding union apparel, we are left with little other option to address these injustices but to strike,” said Melissa Lee-Litowitz, a worker at the Glenview store, in a statement released by the union.

Workers United has conducted a national organizing drive targeting Starbucks. The National Labor Relations Board, which runs union elections, said that as of the end of November, workers at 264 stores have joined Workers United, while those at 58 stores voted against the union. The coffee chain has more than 9,000 stores in the U.S.

In the Chicago area, the union has won 7 store elections and lost 4. It won an election at an eighth store, at 1070 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., that the company subsequently closed.

Collective bargaining, done on a store-by-store basis, has started at some locations.

The union said the NLRB has issued at least 45 complaints against Starbucks alleging violations of federal labor law. In turn, the company has filed some complaints against the union.

