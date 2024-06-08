Humboldt Park Beach reopening in June after 4-year closure

The city’s only inland beach is set to reopen later this month after being closed for four years.

Humboldt Park Beach, 1400 N. Sacramento Ave., will open June 17, coinciding with the opening of all Chicago Park District outdoor pools.

The beach will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The beach’s swimming status can be found at the park district’s website or by checking the swim flags at the beach.

The beach’s closure in recent years was attributed to the park district’s ability to staff it with lifeguards, an issue the park district has grappled with in recent years.

“We can finally confidently say that the lifeguard shortage is behind us, and our beaches and pools will be fully staffed and open for swimming all summer long,” Chicago Park District Superintendent Rosa Escareño said in a statement.

Escareño said the park district’s seven-month summer job recruitment campaign yielded more than 2,000 lifeguard applicants.

In collaboration with the campaign, a new lifeguard training program also graduated 200 participants this year, she said.

The park district’s lifeguard program came under fire after allegation of misconduct by staff and reports of hazing incidents. Criminal charges were also filed against two male lifeguards.

The additional staff was also needed to reopen and maintain the man-made beach in Humboldt Park, according to the park district. Crews have removed vegetation from the swimming area and primed the sand area to be filled next week.

Water quality tests will be conducted soon and results will be posted to the park district’s website .

City officials have considered closing Humboldt Park Beach before its recent four-year hiatus, citing the budget needed for its upkeep and environmental concerns.