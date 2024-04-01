After flag-burning controversy, Sigcho-Lopez survives attempt to remove him as Housing Committee chairman

An effort to remove Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez as Housing Committee chair for appearing at a City Hall rally where an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel was snuffed out on Monday after a private apology, a public forgiveness and a divided vote.

The leadership coup failed by 29-16 vote taken after a defiant, yet somewhat contrite Sigcho-Lopez reported he met on Easter Sunday with Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), a military veteran who spearheaded the call for his resignation.

Sigcho-Lopez said he "apologized even for the way” his presence at the March 22 rally outside City Hall has been represented or interpreted. Ald. Bill Conway (34th), an active Naval intelligence officer, and Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), another veteran who champions veterans’ issues in the Council, also that meeting, convened by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“If, in any way shape or form, my actions have offended anyone — especially veterans — I’ll take full accountability,” Sigcho-Lopez said. “But not once — by no means — am I going to condemn a veteran for using his First Amendment right.”

Taliaferro thanked Sigcho-Lopez for his “passionate speech” and said his apology is “enough for me.”

“When my colleague and I spoke, I forgave him for what I had in my heart,” Taliaferro said. “We have to be careful at times when we exercise our rights. … The way we do that sometimes causes harm to others.”

Taliaferro then turned to Sigcho-Lopez to “ask for forgiveness because I’m not a perfect man.”

“I condemn any threats made against you or your family. It’s uncalled for and it’s reprehensible,” Taliaferro told Sigcho-Lopez, who had said he received death threats.

“We’re gonna advocate for some things they may disagree with. But it does not rise to a level where you should threaten a man and his family. And so I condemn that. I say with a heart and as a man that I am willing to apologize for that to you if, in any way, I had any role in that because I certainly do not want anyone sending death threats to you and your family,” Taliaferro said.

The tone of forgiveness and resurrection was not enough to satisfy Conway and Villegas.

Though present at that Easter meeting, they didn't come away singing "Kumbaya."

Conway said the claim by Sigcho-Lopez that he arrived at the rally after the flag was burned and didn’t see the charred remains on the ground a few feet in front of him when he spoke “strains credulity.”

“The First Amendment protects our right to speak, it doesn’t avoid those consequences as city leaders. There’s no First Amendment right to be chair of the Housing Committee. There’s no First Amendment right to be part of the mayor’s leadership team,” Conway said.

Conway said Sigcho-Lopez “seems to have reveled in the division and fanned the flames of those who wish to incite violence in this city and he continued to do so today. He wagged his finger at myself and Ald. Villeagas throughout the public comment. Therefore, I firmly believe he should be removed.”

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) condemned the ouster movement as “political persecution” and said it “needs to stop.”

Sigcho-Lopez hS arrived at meeting to a mixed reception. There were shouts of “traitor” and applause from his supporters. The embattled alderperson turned to his supporters and applauded back.

Johnson presided over Monday’s raucous meeting and called for decorum repeatedly amid shouting and jeering from the gallery.

“If I have to stop again, I’m gonna have to clear the chambers,” the mayor said at one point.

“Sergeant at arms, please remove these individuals.”

Near the end of the public comment period, a few protesters stood up and ripped apart images of the American flag printed on paper.

The group called for the United States to stop selling weapons to Israel and for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

They chanted “free Palestine” as they were escorted out of the chamber, leaving a trail of jagged scraps of red, white and blue paper behind them.