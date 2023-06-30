The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
Columnists NASCAR In Chicago News

‘He’s always going to rag on you’: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace on driving for Michael Jordan

Jordan is a co-owner of 23XI Racing, which will have a pair of drivers — Wallace and Tyler Reddick — in Sunday’s Grant Park 220 downtown street race.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE ‘He’s always going to rag on you’: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace on driving for Michael Jordan
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying

Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, watches qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, 2023.

Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

What’s it like to drive for Michael Jordan?

“He’s always just giving you jabs,” Bubba Wallace said, “checking your confidence and making sure it’s in check. And that’s super important. But he’s always going to rag on you about something, so you’ve got to be ready for it.”

Gosh, wherever have we heard such observations about Jordan before?

Jordan is a co-owner, along with Denny Hamlin, of 23XI Racing, which will have a pair of drivers — Wallace, in the No. 23 Toyota, and Tyler Reddick, in the No. 45 Toyota — in Sunday’s Grant Park 220 downtown street race. Hamlin, a minority partner, drives the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Think about it: 23 plus 11 equals 23XI, right? Perhaps you’d figured it out already.

Starting long before his time with the Bulls, Jordan was a fan of auto racing. His NASCAR team began competing in the 2021 season, with Wallace — the Cup Series’ only Black full-time driver — behind the wheel of the race car bearing the most famous number in basketball.

“I’ve learned there are a lot of people that are rooting for the 23 car out there across the globe, and that’s really, really cool,” Wallace said. “So to be here in Chicago, where I know 23 has a massive significance, it’s just cool to be carrying the number and the colors and everything else about it.”

Was Wallace a bit star-struck when first getting to know Jordan? Was it an intimidating experience? Those jabs can sting, you know.

“It’s always cool, it’s always special, right?” he said. “If I was in your shoes, I’d be really, really excited to be hanging out with him. For me, I think I had that moment the first time I met him, in Daytona [Fla.] two years ago, but then after that it’s just another guy. He’s just another guy. He’s got his posse, his group with him, but he’s so down to earth and fun to talk to.”

Wallace, still searching for his first checkered flag of the year, ranks 15th in the Cup Series points standings. Reddick, who won the March race in Austin, Texas, ranks 13th. The top 16 drivers qualify for the Cup playoffs, which begin in September.

Chaos corner

That would be Turn 4 of the street course, otherwise known as Lake Shore Drive and Roosevelt Road.

It could get a little nutty in Saturday’s Xfinity Series Loop 121 race, and again with the heavy hitters on Sunday, when cars speed southbound on the Outer Drive into — and out of — that right turn. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. expects it to be the most chaotic part of the course.

“We’re coming so fast down Lake Shore — say, 150 to 160 mph — and then our braking zone for Turn 4 is pretty rough,” he said. “It’s got some character, it’s got some bumps, and it’s really wide, but then it funnels down to a really narrow entrance from Turn 4 to Turn 5 [at Roosevelt and Columbus Drive] and so that whole thing will be kind of a tricky spot. It’s like a big funnel, almost, and then you get down and you go through this little chute. So it’ll be interesting. I think that spot is going to be probably the toughest to navigate.”

By the way, what’s so hot about winning at Daytona? Chicago is way cooler, right?

“Chicago would be prestigious,” Stenhouse said. “Maybe not taking over the Daytona 500, but it would be up there.”

Very diplomatic.

Names to know

We’d love to tell you who’s going to win the 55-lap Loop 121 on Saturday, but we’d have just as much business telling you what you’re going to eat for breakfast. (That would be two eggs, a piece of rye toast and a handful of blueberries. You’re welcome.)

But here are the top five drivers, in order, in the Xfinity Series points standings, and the numbers of their race cars: John Hunter Nemecheck (20), Austin Hill (21), Justin Allgaier (7), Cole Custer (00) and Josh Berry (8).

Next Up In Sports
Take it from the new guy, Chicago is hot for summer sports
NASCAR drivers, officials answer Sun-Times reader questions about Chicago Street Race
ESPN lays off on-air personalities
NASCAR’s gold standard for protecting Chicago Street Race spectators
Getting into the wild of reading
Cubs’ bunting gaffes negate promising developments vs. Phillies
The Latest
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaks to a class of 40 new recruits of the Chicago Police Department Recruit Academy, the first batch of recruits since training was halted in March due to COVID-19, on their first day at the Chicago Police Training Division in the Near West Side Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2020.
Crime
Police training firm linked to ex-top cop got $2 million weeks after deal was terminated by his replacement
The check to Professional Law Enforcement Training was larger than all the previous payments to the company combined. The department wouldn’t explain it.
By Tom Schuba
 
70907479382__9185D1F1_2185_4400_8472_6B7A12FA6164_preview.JPG
News
Woman stabbed in Grant Park thanks fellow skateboarders for ‘working to make sure I didn’t die’
Zoey Wolfe was stabbed in the chest while skateboarding with friends Saturday evening.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Environmental activists wear capes that have the phrases, “Stop dumping on the Southeast” and “Let us breathe,” written on them outside City Hall June 6.
Environment
Mayor Johnson appeals General Iron ruling in circuit court
An administrative hearings judge said in early June that a Southeast Side car-shredding operation should’ve gotten its permit.
By Brett Chase
 
There’s more to Chicago summertime sports than the Cubs and White Sox.
Columnists
Take it from the new guy, Chicago is hot for summer sports
Sometimes sports gets lost in the summertime shuffle (especially when the Cubs and White Sox are less than inspiring), but they’re more ingrained than you might think.
By Scoop Jackson
 
NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. speaks with reporters Wednesday on a red carpet before a fundraiser event in River North.
NASCAR In Chicago
NASCAR drivers, officials answer Sun-Times reader questions about Chicago Street Race
Maybe this will help get all our motors running.
By Steve Greenberg
 