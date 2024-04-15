Making a strong commitment to clean energy is good for American business and the environment

On Earth Day 1993, I delivered the first major speech of my life. It was in New York City’s Bryant Park, kicking off a nationwide tour to rally opposition to the passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The crowd was about 10,000 people. I was there representing the Student Environmental Action Coalition and joining national leaders from the environmental and labor movements. I was 20 years old and it was nerve-racking. It was my first time speaking to a crowd that was not principally students and helped me find my public voice, not just on the environment but on the rights of working people.

Earth Day 2024 again marks a moment when the fate of our planet and the fate of working people in our country are tied together.

The climate crisis can only be solved with our transition to an economy based on clean energy. And that next economy is here.

Unlike 31 years ago, the landmark policies now shifting the economic landscape are providing powerful incentives for investments in the country and the planet. They are bills like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Biden-Harris administration's infrastructure law.

NAFTA's incentives all pointed in the wrong direction for the environment (as well as jobs). It gave polluters legal back doors to challenge environmental protections outside our courts. It made it harder for Canada to regulate fossil fuels. And it created pressure to increase environmentally harmful farming and mining practices in Mexico.

Now the incentives are pointing the right way. The IRA has $40 billion in tax credits to expand clean technology manufacturing. That includes a manufacturing production tax credit to support the expansion of solar, wind, and battery manufacturing and critical minerals processing. This tax credit — only a fraction of the power of the IRA — will create more than 560,000 good jobs over the next decade. It also represents the path to keeping the U.S. competitive globally by helping to bring supply chains to America.

E2 is an organization of business leaders pushing policies that are both good for the economy and the environment. As of last week, they report at least 301 major clean energy projects have been announced in 41 states and Puerto Rico since passage of the IRA.

The eight projects announced just last month alone will create at least 1,700 jobs and pump more than $3 billion into the economy.

Critically, sectors other than manufacturing have an important part to play as well. Financial institutions must divest from fossil fuels to make way for clean energy. As the transition picks up steam, fossil fuel companies are a riskier and riskier bet for long-term growth.

And companies across the board — whether they manufacture goods outside of green tech or provide services — can choose to make their own energy decisions greener. One example is the deal announced in January between Microsoft and the solar panel manufacturer Qcells. Microsoft agreed to purchase 12 gigawatts of solar modules and engineering, procurement and construction services over eight years. It will help Microsoft hit its own sustainability goals and it will help Qcells — which has the Western Hemisphere’s largest solar manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia — create even more good-paying manufacturing jobs.

Every year, companies commemorate Earth Day by changing their logo for a day or putting out empty public relations messages. In some cases, they attempt to "greenwash" their own poor environmental records. This year, companies have the opportunity to take a more genuine approach. The IRA and infrastructure bill offer immediate financial incentives. Clean energy’s increasing resilience and affordability make it good for business in the long term. And it will create a windfall of good jobs, so it is an investment in the American worker.

Ben Jealous is executive director of the Sierra Club and a professor of practice at the University of Pennsylvania.

