Person found fatally shot in South Loop home

A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in a South Loop home.
The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 11:40 a.m. inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn’t been identified.
No arrests were made.
Threats that shut down Downers Grove library drag bingo show included envelope with a letter — and a bullet: ‘More to come’
Murder charges filed against teen who allegedly fled police in stolen car at speeds of 95 mph and killed woman in crash
The Latest
The girl was found in the 3200 block of North Rockwell Street between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
Forward Patrick Williams said the Bulls offense will focus around “position-less” basketball this season, and glimpses of it could come this week when the preseason games start.
The boy died hours after the shooting on Marquette Road. No one is in custody.
LaVine was paid a max contract and is now completely healthy, while DeRozan might be a year older, but also a year wiser. The two were a force last season in Year 1, and DeRozan expects an even better showing in the sequel.
Santos missed practice Thursday and Friday because of a personal reason.