Saturday, October 1, 2022
Person found fatally shot in South Loop home

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in a South Loop home.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 11:40 a.m. inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

No arrests were made.

