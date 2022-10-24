Person shot and killed near Greyhound station on Near West Side

A person was killed in a shooting Monday morning near the Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side.

The gunman opened fire around 11:20 a.m. during an argument in the 600 block of West Harrison Street, striking a person several times, Chicago police said.

The victim, a male whose age was unknown, was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

