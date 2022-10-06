Man killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting
The man, 18, was walking in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue about 9 p.m. Thursday when someone in a passing vehicle shot him, police said.
An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
He was walking in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue about 9:05 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were made.
Area detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Liar, liar, debate sparks fire: Pritzker, Bailey accuse one another of lies, hypocrisy and being dangerous in contentious forum
The high-stakes showdown — roughly a month ahead of the election — covered abortion, guns and crime; Pritzker’s handling of the pandemic, and the state’s financial ledgers. But the fast — and at times scattershot — pacing often left viewers without answers about where the candidates stood those key issues.
Tino Roane, 37, was shot about 12:40 a.m. Thursday during an argument in the 38100 block of North Loyola Avenue, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.
A look under the hood raises some interesting issues, both promising and concerning.
Vlasic, now carrying 220 pounds on his 6-6 frame, skated on a pairing with roster-spot competitor Filip Roos in the Blackhawks’ 4-1 preseason loss Thursday.
An independent study examining a temporary casino at River North is needed.