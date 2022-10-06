The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Man killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting

The man, 18, was walking in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue about 9 p.m. Thursday when someone in a passing vehicle shot him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

He was walking in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue about 9:05 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating.

