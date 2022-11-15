The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
5 killed, 7 others wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago

The gun violence included a double homicide reported about 45 minutes after another homicide a few blocks away on the Lower West Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene where a man and a woman were shot and killed while traveling in a vehicle in the 2300 block of West 21st Street in the Pilsen neighborhood, Monday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Five people were killed and seven others were wounded by gun violence in Chicago Monday.

  • A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon on the Lower West Side and, about 45 minutes later, a man and woman were fatally shot less than half a mile away in what the local alderperson said were potentially linked to a gang war. The man, 34, was shot multiple times about 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Bell Avenue, police said. He was found around the corner, in the 2200 block of West Cermak Road, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. About 1:45 p.m., a man, 32, and a woman, 29, were gunned down while driving in the 2400 block of West 21st Street. They were pronounced dead at the scene. A police officer suffered a leg injury during an apparent disturbance with onlookers. Three people were taken into custody in connection with the disturbance but no arrests were made in connection with the shootings.
  • Monday evening, a man was shot and killed on a front porch in North Lawndale on the West Side. The 28-year-old was arguing with someone about 5:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 18th Street when he was shot in the arm, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
  • A woman died and a teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in South Shore. The woman, 48, and the boy, 17, were outside a gas station in the 800 block of East 79th Street about 9 p.m. when two people got out of a silver car and fired shots, police said. They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman later died and the boy was listed in good condition. 
  • A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in Lawndale. He was inside a business in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road when two people entered and opened fire about 7:50 p.m., striking him multiple times, police said. The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital.
  • Just over an hour earlier, a 71-year-old man was shot while on a bicycle in Humboldt Park on the West Side. About 6:40 p.m., he was on a sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Haddon Avenue when he was shot in the right forearm, police said. He went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At least four other people were shot Monday in Chicago.

Over the weekend, six people were killed and at least 21 others were wounded by gunfire across the city.

