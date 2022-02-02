3 killed, 9 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

Three people were killed, and nine others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

A woman was shot and killed, and a security guard injured, in a shootout near Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on the South Side. The woman, 59, was caught in the crossfire after a male shot at a 34-year-old security guard, who then fired back about 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said. She was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released. The security guard was also taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to his leg, and was listed in good condition, officials said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

A 67-year-old woman died in a shooting that also killed a man and wounded another in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. A SWAT team was deployed to the 900 block of East 79th Street as police apparently searched for the person who opened fire around 6 a.m. The woman was found with gunshot wounds to her arm and hand, and a man was found with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. They were identified as Gloria Binder, 67, and Erskine Binder, 42, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. They lived in South Shore. Another man, 55, was shot in his face and taken to the same hospital and stabilized.

In non-fatal shootings:

A man was shot while driving near the Field Museum on the Near South Side. The man, 19, was driving south in the 1400 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 9:15 p.m. when someone in a white sedan opened fire, striking him on the left side of his body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

A man was shot and critically wounded inside a Lawndale home on the West Side. The man, 37, was shot in the chest and abdomen by someone he knew inside the home in the 1500 block of South Central Park Avenue about 8:30 p.m., police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

A 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. Just before 10 a.m., she was outside with a boy, 16, in the 5000 block of North Harding Avenue when two people approached them and opened fire, police said. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where her condition was stabilized. The boy was not injured. The shooters fled the scene.

Three others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Four people were shot Monday citywide.