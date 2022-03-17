Pair charged with murder of woman, 22, found in Belmont Cragin home
Lonesha Strong, 18, and Marshawn Owens, 20, were arrested Tuesday and charged in the slaying of Johnae McGowin, police said.
Two people have been charged with murdering a 22-year-old woman found shot to death last month at a home in Belmont Cragin.
Lonesha Strong, 18, and Marshawn Owens, 20, were arrested Tuesday and charged in the slaying of Johnae McGowin, Chicago police said.
McGowin was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head Feb. 9 in the 2600 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said.
Additional details were expected to be released during Strong and Owens’ bond hearings later Thursday.
