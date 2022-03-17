The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Pair charged with murder of woman, 22, found in Belmont Cragin home

Lonesha Strong, 18, and Marshawn Owens, 20, were arrested Tuesday and charged in the slaying of Johnae McGowin, police said.

David Struett By David Struett
 March 17, 2022 10:09 AM
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse

Sun-Times file photo

Two people have been charged with murdering a 22-year-old woman found shot to death last month at a home in Belmont Cragin.

Lonesha Strong, 18, and Marshawn Owens, 20, were arrested Tuesday and charged in the slaying of Johnae McGowin, Chicago police said.

McGowin was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head Feb. 9 in the 2600 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said.

Additional details were expected to be released during Strong and Owens’ bond hearings later Thursday.

