Pair charged with murder of woman, 22, found in Belmont Cragin home

Two people have been charged with murdering a 22-year-old woman found shot to death last month at a home in Belmont Cragin.

Lonesha Strong, 18, and Marshawn Owens, 20, were arrested Tuesday and charged in the slaying of Johnae McGowin, Chicago police said.

McGowin was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head Feb. 9 in the 2600 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said.

Additional details were expected to be released during Strong and Owens’ bond hearings later Thursday.

