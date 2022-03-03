The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 3, 2022
9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two 16-year-old boys were wounded in separate shootings Wednesday.

Cindy Hernandez By Cindy Hernandez
 March 03, 2022 07:19 AM
A person was killed and eight others were shot March 3, 2022 in Chicago.

Nine people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men were shot on the street around 11:10 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago police said.

One man was shot several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 22, was shot in the leg and arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In nonfatal shootings, a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

He was in the street about 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 59th Street when someone opened fire, police said. The teen was grazed in the leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Another 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 11 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue when a car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the thigh and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

At least five others were wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.

Eight people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

