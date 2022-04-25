Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
About 11:50 a.m., he was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when two people got out of a dark sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The 32-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The 24-year-old man was in the 4900 block of West Walton Street when a white SUV drove by and someone from inside fired shots.
The memoir is raw in its anger, shocking in its frankness, often downright vulgar—and wonderfully alive with Davis’ passion poured into every page.
Other than Johnson, cornerback was a big problem for the Bears last season. That’s a good place for them to start in the upcoming draft.
Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack and Ethics Committee Chair Michele Smith launched a pre-emptive strike, hoping to head off a vote on a new ward map Wednesday — a vote that could aid an 11th-hour switch by the Latino Caucus and CHANGE Illinois.
The judge ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day.