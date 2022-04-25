The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 25, 2022
Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park

About 11:50 a.m., he was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when two people got out of a dark sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead April 25, 2022, in Humboldt Park.

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 11:50 a.m., he was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when two people got out of a dark sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

